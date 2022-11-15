iPhone 14 series: repairs are also underway in the Apple Stores

Big news in the house Apple regarding the theme of smartphone repair of the iPhone 14 series, according to what emerges from a new report published by MacRumors. According to an internal note intercepted by the site, it seems that in the course of last week the Cupertino house has kicked off the repair program in Apple Stores for all latest iPhone 14thus going to allow you to carry out on-site interventions without having to resort to the complete replacement of the smartphone.

Previously, in fact, the Apple Stores did not have the possibility to order spare parts, therefore making it necessary to change the device even for interventions such as repairing the screen. With the launch of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus (fresh off the review) Apple has also adopted a new design that further simplifies the process of replacing the most damaged components, such as the rear and front glass, while the same precautions are not present on the Pro model (protagonist of a different review than usual) and on the Pro Max variant (find out in its review), which continue to require additional steps for these interventions.

However, the MacRumors report does not distinguish between the 4 models, suggesting that the new remediation policies apply to everyone equally. In short, this means that repairs can take place in a short time if the reference Apple Store already has some spare components, even if for many users this could result in one downside compared to the previous situation, given that the complete replacement of the smartphone is still a practice that appeals to many.