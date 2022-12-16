iPhone 14 satellite SOS saves couple after car plunges into canyon

The SOS via satellite of the iPhone 14 line was a determining factor in the successful rescue of two young people who lost control of their car and fell into a canyon in the region of Montrose, California, in the United States. According to information from the authorities, the couple fell into a canyon with no mobile network signal, but even so they could be found.

The rescue mobilized vehicles and a helicopter with paramedics from Montrose to reach the victims at the scene. According to the case report, none of the youths suffered serious injuries and were taken to the nearest hospital with minor abrasions; the health status of the occupants has not been updated.