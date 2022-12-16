iPhone 14 satellite SOS saves couple after car plunges into canyon

The SOS via satellite of the iPhone 14 line was a determining factor in the successful rescue of two young people who lost control of their car and fell into a canyon in the region of Montrose, California, in the United States. According to information from the authorities, the couple fell into a canyon with no mobile network signal, but even so they could be found.
The rescue mobilized vehicles and a helicopter with paramedics from Montrose to reach the victims at the scene. According to the case report, none of the youths suffered serious injuries and were taken to the nearest hospital with minor abrasions; the health status of the occupants has not been updated.
As explained by the rescue team, the young people were found thanks to the SOS function of the iPhone 14 that sent an emergency signal to the Apple Operations Center, which subsequently triggered the Sheriff’s Department, dispatching the authorities to the location based on the coordinates. of latitude and longitude informed by the cell phone.
This rescue probably would not have been possible if the device did not support satellite communication, because in the region there is no operator signal to contact emergency services via 911. In a video published by the team, it is possible to see the epic rescue on the bank in the south from California.
Watch the helicopter rescue:
Deputies, Fire Notified of Vehicle Over the Side Via iPhone Emergency Satellite Service
This afternoon at approximately 1:55 PM, @CVLASD received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service. The informant and another victim had been involved in a single vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/tFWGMU5h3V
— Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) December 14, 2022
What is your opinion about these SOS features from Apple? Tell us, comment!
