iPhone 14 Pro with larger battery and all the previews of the Far Out event

One cannot but start with the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, certainly the most anticipated devices of the event. The fact that the appointment will be a lot pro-centric already emerges from the iPhone category, since it will be the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max that will bring with them the long-awaited true generational renewal. Western Digital, update the EdgeRover app: danger on Windows and macOS There will also be some news regarding the composition of the basic linuep, since the iPhone 14 will not be flanked by a mini variant, but by the new one iPhone 14 Plus with 6.7 “display. The two models will share practically every other hardware element and in turn will be very similar to last year’s models, in particular the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max (here the review of the Pro and here that of the Max), which however will continue to offer something in more.





In particular, the similarities will be present under the hood, since iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will use the same Apple A15 Bionic SoC with 5-core GPU also present on the current Pros, as well as offering the same 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM memory. The design is also very similar, given that the two 14 base they will continue to use the traditional notch, while they will be distinguished from the Pro models by the presence of only two cameras on the back. There is talk of improved photographic modules compared to those of the iPhone 13 (base, here the review), and it is quite likely that this means sensors and hardware solutions very similar to those used on the iPhone 13 Pro, but at the moment there are no confirmations in this sense.





As already mentioned, the real news will instead be present on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which will be the first to greet the notch which since 2017 affects the upper part of the display of high-end iPhones. Yes, because with the Pro 2022 will also arrive the new design based on the use of a pill and a hole that will house the sensors of the Face ID and the front camera respectively. It remains to be seen whether this pair of interruptions will actually be masked via software or not (lately Apple is indecipherable in several respects, but we remember well that the notch was shown without any problem in its entirety, despite some rumors of 2017 suggested the possibility of hiding the two areas on the sides via software), however it seems that Gurman is convinced of this, as some tests have confirmed that hole and pill together are not particularly pleasant to see when watching videos and scrolling texts.





In his long study, Gurman also reminds us that the iPhone 14 Pro will be the only ones to equip the new Apple A16 Bionic chip, to offer functionalityà always on display and to integrate the new 48 MegaPixel main camera. Speaking of cameras, it seems that the front will also receive important improvements, since it will be the first – at Apple – to be equipped with a focusing mechanism. Finally, it seems that there will also be news regarding autonomy, since the new iPhone 14 Pro will be slightly thicker than the current models. In particular, we are talking about more capacious batteries that should mainly serve to compensate for the additional consumption caused by the introduction of the always on display mode. It is expected that all the new iPhones can arrive on the market as early as September 16.

APPLE WATCH SERIES 8 AND PRO

We then move on to the Apple Watch, now in Series 8. As in the case of the iPhone, even for the next Apple Watch the most substantial innovations should be reserved for the new Apple Watch Pro, a smartwatch that will be positioned on a price range that Mark Gurman identifies it as between $ 900 and $ 1,000. It is therefore an ultra premium solution for the smartwatch market, considering that Apple will also offer the two Watch Series 8 and an update of the SE model. The latter will not present any differences from the current model, only going to offer the new S8 chip inside. Few news also regarding the Apple Watch Series 8 41 and 45 mm, which will also integrate them the last SiP of the Cupertino house and will offer a new sensor for temperature measurement and features dedicated to improving the monitoring of the female cycle, in addition to all the classic equipment that we know very well.





As for the Pro model, however, this will be the first to use a new design and it will be made to turn out particularly resistant – is called rugged – thanks to the titanium case. Larger dimensions also mean a larger battery and a larger display to monitor a higher number of complications, however it seems that this format will not be particularly appreciated by many, given its very generous dimensions. Then there is the question of the straps to consider; although the new model will adopt a larger format, it seems that those of the 45 mm variant will continue to be compatible, even if they will not be perfect from an aesthetic point of view.

AIRPODS PRO 2

Finally, it seems that Wednesday's event will also be the one that will allow us to witness the debut of the AirPods Pro 2, the next high-end headphones that will replace the first model launched in 2019 (here our review of the time). We have been talking about the Pro 2 for several months now, but it seems that we are now there and that Apple is ready to renew the range with a model that improves key aspects such as audio quality, the efficiency of consumption, the modalities of noise cancellation background and other small goodies. Among these could be the inclusion of a small speaker in the charging case, so as to emit a sound when you search for it using the Where Is function, similar to what happens with AirTags. Speaking of the charging case, it seems that this will continue to use the lightning connector, but a Type-C version could be presented later in the course of 2023, when it is expected that even iPhones can switch to the now universal port.

