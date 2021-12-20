iPhone 14 Pro with 48 megapixel camera. Periscope only in 2023 | Kuo

Apple could use a 48 megapixel main sensor for wide angle optics in the next generation of iPhones, even if limited to the Pro versions. This, at least, is what the well-known analyst expected Ming-Chi Kuo of the TF International Securities, according to which in 2023, however, it would be expected the arrival of a periscope target.

Kuo reiterated this prediction, did not provide further details on the matter but only pointed out that these updates to the iPhone photographic sector will contribute to significantly increase the market share, revenue and profits of the Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision in the next two years.

Using a sensor greater than 12 megapixels could also allow the 8K resolution video recording compared to the current 4K possible starting with the iPhone 6s. The 8K videos would also be particularly suitable for viewing on the AR / VR headset that Apple plans to launch next year.