iPhone 14 Pro: will debut the camera with the highest resolution since the iPhone 6S

That he iPhone 14 Pro It will be better that the iPhone 13 Pro is a truism, and that its camera will also be better, it is something that of course no one doubts, although sometimes it is something that occurs with a certain shyness. That is why today the information on which we focus gives us more precise details of what the new camera of this model could look like. And it seems that the theory that the camera of this new generation will finally have a resolution at the height of its competition in Android, which after all is always the mirror where you look at the phone of the from Cupertino.

First leap of resolution in many generations

Surely many have not noticed that the main sensor of the iPhone has not increased in resolution since the iPhone 6s, when a 12-megapixel one was adopted resolution. And that is an aspect that many have thrown in face of Apple these years, something logical on the other hand. We have Android phones with sensors of up to 108 megapixels, in models that do not reach 300 euros, and the iPhone still have 12 megapixel sensors. But now, new information suggests that Apple would be working on larger sensors for the Pro models.

IPhone 13 Manzana

Specifically rumored to be a 48 megapixel camera the one that premieres the new iPhone 14 Pro. It will be exclusively in the Pro models where we will see this new larger 48 megapixel sensor. A sensor that would have four-pixel technology in one, which multiplies the input of light, and therefore the brightness and detail of the images we take when there is little light. This information also comes from Ming Chi Kuo, one of the most important analysts in the Apple ecosystem. Precisely in the same information confirms the changes on the screen of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Yesterday we saw some images that showed this without the notch, at least we knew so far, integrating the perforated camera at the top, centered, and with two front sensors. Therefore, we could be facing the most revolutionary iPhone of recent years, at the level of the iPhone X, which was the one that launched the borderless screen, but with the Face ID Within the characteristic notch that iPhones have worn since then, hopefully this time, yes, it will come true.

