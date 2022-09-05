iPhone 14 Pro vs 13 Pro: the differences told by the cases

The new s are about to arrive and like every year the classic question arises: will old fit on new models? The well-known insider will give an answer to the question Ice Universewho posted on Twitter some images showing an iPhone 13 Pro (here the review) inside one case designed to fit the measurements of the next iPhone 14 Pro. This allows us to discover at a glance the between the two models and to understand immediately why your old covers cannot be recycled with the next top of the range.

IPHONE 14 PRO: THE CAMERA GROWS AGAIN

Although the general dimensions of the two smartphones are all in all very similar, there is one detail that immediately puts an end to the recycling of the cases: the photographic module. As we can see, in fact, even this year we are faced with a growth of the whole sector, which now comes to occupy almost two thirds of the space available in width. The photos you find below show us how every single sensor has grown considerablythus going to occupy a space that we certainly cannot find on the old cases dedicated to 13 Pro. But not only that, it seems that even the holes dedicated to the flash and the LiDAR sensor are significantly larger; improvements in this case too? We'll find out on Wednesday.





Another aesthetic difference that immediately catches the eye is the repositioning of the physical key for the management of the vibration / ringtonewhich will be placed at a slightly higher point than where it currently is, which prevents the old covers from aligning correctly with the key (and vice versa, the new covers do not allow correct access to the switch).