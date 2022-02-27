Tech GiantsApple

iPhone 14 Pro, via the notch for two holes. But how big will they be?

iPhone 14 it will probably leave the notch, at least on the Pro versionsin favor of a less invasive solution on paper, namely the hole on the display. A forum that, according to what has emerged so far, could even be double (Ross Young is a decidedly authoritative source in this regard). A solution that could convince those who have never completely digested the notch, or who could, on the other hand, turn up their noses at someone who, after all, prefers a distinctive sign over standardization with the competition.

A comparison between the current and (possible) future iPhone: would you like it if that were the case? But the holes could be bigger …

Apple, however, has no intention of abandoning its facial recognition system, and while waiting for the technology to be ready to host it under the display, the intermediate step between notch and completely uninterrupted screen could really be represented by the (double) hole: one small, the other elongated, a pill. Once you have established this layout, you have to ask yourself a question: how big will these holes be?

DETAILS ABOUT THE DIMENSIONS OF THE HOLES

Fortunately, there are rumors, and the schematic drawing of the Pro version of the iPhone 14 that emerged on the net allows us to collect some interesting data – provided that the document is founded, of course. The image was initially published on Weibo, only to be resumed – and confirmed – by Jon Prosser.


He himself, Prosser, states that compared to the first schematic drawings that appeared on the net, the holes will be much larger. The image shown above compares precisely this aspect, or the dimensional difference between the initially planned cuts and those that, it seems, Apple will adopt on the final model. There is nothing confirmed, clearly, we take this information as rumor with the hope that the 2022 solution don’t make us regret the notch

Ross Young spoke again on the subject, confirming that the double hole will be the prerogative of the Pro models of the iPhone 14, to which the non-Pro variants will also be added the following year with the iPhone 15.

iPhone 14 Pro, via the notch for two holes. But how big will they be?

