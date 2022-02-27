iPhone 14 Pro, via the notch for two holes. But how big will they be?

iPhone 14 it will probably leave the notch, at least on the Pro versionsin favor of a less invasive solution on paper, namely the hole on the display. A forum that, according to what has emerged so far, could even be double (Ross Young is a decidedly authoritative source in this regard). A solution that could convince those who have never completely digested the notch, or who could, on the other hand, turn up their noses at someone who, after all, prefers a distinctive sign over standardization with the competition.

Apple, however, has no intention of abandoning its facial recognition system, and while waiting for the technology to be ready to host it under the display, the intermediate step between notch and completely uninterrupted screen could really be represented by the (double) hole: one small, the other elongated, a pill. Once you have established this layout, you have to ask yourself a question: how big will these holes be?

DETAILS ABOUT THE DIMENSIONS OF THE HOLES

Fortunately, there are rumors, and the schematic drawing of the Pro version of the iPhone 14 that emerged on the net allows us to collect some interesting data – provided that the document is founded, of course. The image was initially published on Weibo, only to be resumed – and confirmed – by Jon Prosser.



