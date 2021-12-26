iPhone 14 Pro: This is what the new phone will look like according to what we know

If the rumors are true, the iPhone 14 Pro could bring a significant change to Apple’s current design, which has seen virtually no change since the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 introduced the current flat-sided design, and the iPhone 13 added a large bump on the camera.

In September 2021, a well-known leaker named Jon processor shared what he thought the “iPhone 14” would look like just before the iPhone 13 announcement. Renders showed a device with flat sides, but without the bulge of the camera, without notch and with volume buttons similar to those of the iPhone 4.

Ross Young, a display supply chain analyst, stated that Apple would move the True Depth system for Face ID behind the screen and use a one-hole camera.

Well-known Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman also announced that the next iPhone would offer a complete redesign and that the iPhone mini would be dropped from the lineup.

In December, The Elec stated that the new perforated camera will be reserved for the iPhone “Pro” models, and that standard models will retain the notch. Kuo gave another report in December on the “iPhone 14” as well, but it focused on the capabilities of the camera and not the design.

Kuo’s claims that Apple will move to larger sensors with a 48 MP image capture they go against Prosser’s claim to downsize the camera module. Cameras need space to function properly, and Apple already had to increase the size of the camera bump on the iPhone 13 generation.

To drastically reduce the camera bump, Apple would have to change the camera system or use some new technology.

The iPhone 14 family is expected to be announced in September 2022.