iPhone 14 Pro: the new ultra wide-angle sensor will make the price of the smartphone soar

The 14 Pro and Pro Max promise better photo performance, thanks in particular to the arrival of a new ultra-wide- . The first information about him has just been revealed.

Unlike the iPhone 14 and 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max should offer a number of new features compared to the current models. In addition to the new design without notch, it is especially at the level of the photo that we will find most of the changes.

Indeed, it is already expected that the Pro models will be equipped with a new main photo sensor of 48 MP, which will replace the 12 MP sensor. This new sensor will be much larger than its predecessor, sinceit will measure 1/1.3 inch. This is equivalent to a 21% larger sensor surface than the 1/1.65 inch sensor found in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. It would not be the only one to see its size increase, since the ultra-wide-angle sensor would also be different.

The iPhone 14 Pro will capture better ultra-wide-angle shots at night

- Advertisement -

According to information from Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be equipped with a new ultra-wide-angle sensor much larger than that of the iPhone 13 Pro. It would offer 1.4 micron individual pixelscompared to just 1.0 micron for the current ultra-wide-angle sensor.

This increase in sensor size will allow the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to capture better shots in low light conditions, since a larger sensor allows more light to be collected. Whether wide-angle or ultra-wide-angle, the new iPhone 14 Pro will therefore perform much better at night.

Such a sensor necessarily costs more to Apple. Kuo believes the US manufacturer will upgrade the iPhone 14 Pro’s CMOS image sensor, voice coil motor and compact camera module. The analyst points out that these three new components could be respectively 70%, 45% and 40% more expensive than those of the iPhone 13.

Apple will therefore have no choice but to increase the cost of its smartphones by at least 100 euros this year if it wants to maintain its margin. Because of this increase, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could well be close to 2000 euros in its 1 TB version and so become the most expensive iPhone in history.