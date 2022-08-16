iPhone 14 Pro: the first leaked grip and confirms many rumors

The 14 Pro continues to be talked about with this time a grip unveiled in detail on Twitter. The renowned leaker LeaksApplePro indeed claims that one of his sources was able to test the next smartphone and give him his impressions. Many details are thus in line with previous leaks.

While almost all the information about the iPhone 14 has already been revealed in advance, we were no longer waiting for a grip to come and give us first impressions. It is now done thanks to the work of the leaker LeaksApplePro, particularly prolific regarding the next smartphones from the Cupertino company, who claims that one of his sources was able to get his hands on the iPhone 14 Pro.

First notable information, the leaker confirms that the notch has disappeared from the screen and has been replaced by a double hole for the Face ID sensors. According to him, although the design change is remarkablethat “doesn’t add much”, because it works like the previous punches. It won’t take long to completely forget about it. On the other hand, LeaksApplePro points out that the smartphone is rather thickwhich could correlate with rumors of a bigger battery.

Here are the first impressions of the iPhone 14 Pro

Although the design of the Pro model will be radically different from that of its predecessors, LeaksApplePro states that its screen will be relatively similar to that of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Unfortunately, the source could not deliver his impressions of the always-on screen, a major novelty of this generation, because it has not been tested. On the other hand, the photo module was entitled to its own review, which is mixed for the moment.

Indeed, the leaker reports that there is ” some problems ” with the photo part of the smartphone. This does not go into detail, but nevertheless suggests that ” Ihe new 48MP sensor is the best on a smartphone if there is enough light”. Night mode, however, would be pretty badat least worse than that of the iPhone 13. Keep in mind that this may change between now and the release, however, thanks to the latest optimizations from Apple.