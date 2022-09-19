HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14 Pro: Problems with the camera in some apps

iPhone 14 Pro: Problems with the camera in some apps

News of multiple problems for Apple has recently arrived, since the new technology implemented by the iphone 14 Pro camera caused some complications for various photo/video apps such as TikTok, Instagram or Snapchat. Multiple users of the new iPhone 14 Pro device have begun to file error reports regarding their photos. Reports indicate that they cannot take photos with third-party apps. Among the problems are: tremor or strange movements in the camera, rattling or even strange noises.

iPhone 14 Pro with camera problems

The large number of reports by users of the new iPhone 14 Pro come from the well-known forum platform, Reddit, as well as have gone to Twitter. The community began to post their opinions and problems with this situation.

A Reddit case presents how his experience taking photographs was cut short because the camera began to show a kind of “shake” without any control, happening every time I entered the Snapchat app and also when I decided to access the Instagram camera.

It should be noted that this only seems to be caused due to support in third-party applications, since it does not occur when using the phone’s built-in camera app.

Some experiences from other iPhone 14 Pro users also dictate that from the moment they got their device they noticed a strange sound and movement coming out of it just as they entered Snapchat. Likewise, other users reported problems with said app, since the camera shook constantly and emitted a very particular noise.

There has also been a lot of talk about similar problems but with the Instagram and TikTok platforms. So much so, that users have already posted some videos in social networks where these details are displayed. You will be able to notice how the camera shakes in these applications, while the physical camera, even, also emits some noise.

Below you can see a small video showing the problem with the cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro. This was published by Damian Munoz via TikTok on Saturday:

Finally, this seems to be a unique conflict with the Pro model in third-party applications that are related to social networks such as TikTok, Snapchat or Instagram. This means that maybe it’s just a software bug.

