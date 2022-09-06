iPhone 14 Pro: presentation leaks before Apple event and confirms cell phone design

Several leaks have already indicated what to expect from the iPhone 14 Pro. And although ’s presentation will take place tomorrow (7), more details are being revealed. This time, we are talking about the itself, which had an image leaked today by the Chinese portal MyDrivers.

The leaked image shows the iPhone 14 Pro being shown off by Tim Cook on stage at Apple’s event, which is set to be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel tomorrow. In it we notice that the iPhone 14 Pro should continue with the straight edges of the iPhone 13 Pro, but with a smaller notch, now with two holes to accommodate the front sensors.

before-Apple-event-and- .jpeg" width="660" height="371">

Taking a closer look, we notice that one of the holes should really be pill-shaped, while the other should be circular. That way, we'll get more use of the screen, good news for those who hate the notch but like Face ID. Still talking about the iPhone 14 Pro, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from Tianfeng International Securities, reported that these improvements must come at a cost, increasing the prices of the iPhone 14 line by an average of 15% over current models.

The increase in prices is likely to be mainly influenced by component costs that are affected by the dollar exchange rate. The first models that are already on pre-sale in China have the following prices: iPhone 14: US$965 (R$5,017)

iPhone 14 Plus/Max: $1065

iPhone 14 Pro: US$ 1425 (R$ 7,410)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: US$ 1575 (R$ 8,190) It is worth mentioning that these values ​​are only valid for the Chinese market, as the models sold in the US should cost less.

