iPhone 14 Pro: possible details about its Wide camera

The iPhone 14 Pro could offer more detailed images thanks to a considerably larger sensor and smaller pixels, according to unverified technical information shared on the Chinese social network Weibo.

iPhone 14 Pro and its Wide camera

A recent post from the “Fishing 8” account on Weibo listed a plethora of iPhone 14 Pro camera tech specs. In line with a multitude of rumors about last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Wide Camera. Now, a post comes out claiming that the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 48 MP camera. As a result of the increased megapixel count, the iPhone 14 Pro’s Wide Camera pixels will be smaller, reportedly measuring 1.22µm. This is a reduction of 0.68µm compared to iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

It is believed that the sensor is a Sony unitlike those on the iPhone 13 Pro. Despite the change in pixel size, the iPhone 14 Pro will reportedly feature the same dual-pixel autofocus system (DPAF), marketed by Apple as “Focus Pixels”, which the iPhone had offered since the iPhone 6 in 2014, and with the same ability to record 16:9 HDR video at a maximum of 60 fps.

The device’s sensor has also been said to be 1/1.3-inch in size, which is a 21.2 percent increase over the 1/1.65-inch sensor in the iPhone 13 Pro’s Wide Camera and of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This increase in sensor size requires a larger lens to capture more light, leading to a noticeably larger rear camera array. The 1/1.3-inch sensor size is the same as Samsung’s 50MP GN1 sensor, which it uses in the Google Pixel 6.

In general, the information suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro will deliver larger, higher resolution images with finer details. However, at the risk of poorer low-light performance and images more susceptible to noise. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said that he believes the camera quality of the iPhone 14 Pro models:

will elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level

The Weibo account that has shared these technical specifications frequently publishes detailed information about the camera. But, does not have a history of leaks on future devices of Apple and of which we cannot verify one hundred percent the authenticity of its publication. So, the rumor should be taken with a grain of salt for now. However, the iPhone 14 Pro is believed to feature a larger 48MP wide camera sensor. So the shared tech specs seem to be plausible and broadly in line with other rumours.