iPhone 14 Pro: Pay attention to the space occupied by 48MP ProRAW photos

The photographic capabilities of the iphone 14 Pro and Pro Max are certainly very high, but how much could it cost, in terms of storage space, to use the camera at the highest quality allowed? Early indications tell us that the consumption of storage space could become a major problem with photos in ProRAW formatso much so that the choice of a model with adequate memory is a primary factor, especially if there are professional needs involved.
Fortunately, there is already some information about it, starting with what emerged from the code of the Release Candidate version of iOS 16. After a careful analysis by a contributor to the newspaper MacRumors, it turns out that the 48 megapixel ProRAW photos taken with the main camera will come to weigh 75 megabytes on averagea quantity of data that is roughly three times higher than those obtainable thanks to the 12 megapixel sensor of the iPhone 13 Pro.
There are those present at the Far Out event who had the foresight to check this data, such as Youtuber Sara Dietschy, who after taking a test shot noticed the result in the Photos application of iOS: the 8,064 x 6,048 image took up a whopping 80.4 megabytes.
We explain to those who do not know what makes the photos taken in ProRAW mode on the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max so heavy and at the same time so qualitative.
The camera has been completely redesigned and relies on both perfected hardware and a new machine learning model called Photonic Engine, which improves the lighting conditions of the shots. It has nothing to do with the Night mode, it is in fact a computational solution that applies in all conditions. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max integrate a new quad-pixel sensor that can merge four pixels into one, a feature that together with the Photonic Engine returns sharp and bright shots in any light condition.
The proprietary mode Apple ProRAW combines standard RAW format information with iPhone graphics processing to offer additional creative controls when making adjustments to parameters such as exposure, color and white balance. We could say that it combines the advantages of an uncompressed shot with the convenience of having all the image information collected by the iPhone available, to the benefit of post-production operations. But all this has a price and as we explained above, it concerns the space occupied by the photo taken.
It therefore becomes sensible to choose a model depending on the type of use, and if we want to get the most from the photos taken with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the storage space will become a primary feature. The two models are offered with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.
