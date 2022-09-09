iPhone 14 Pro: Pay attention to the space occupied by 48MP ProRAW photos

The photographic capabilities of the 14 Pro and Pro Max are certainly very high, but how much could it cost, in terms of storage space, to use the camera at the highest quality allowed? Early indications tell us that the consumption of storage space could become a major problem with in ProRAW formatso much so that the choice of a model with adequate memory is a primary factor, especially if there are professional needs involved.

Fortunately, there is already some information about it, starting with what emerged from the code of the Release Candidate version of iOS 16. After a careful analysis by a contributor to the newspaper MacRumors, it turns out that the 48 megapixel ProRAW photos taken with the main camera will come to weigh 75 megabytes on averagea quantity of data that is roughly three times higher than those obtainable thanks to the 12 megapixel sensor of the iPhone 13 Pro.

There are those present at the Far Out event who had the foresight to check this data, such as Youtuber Sara Dietschy, who after taking a test shot noticed the result in the Photos application of iOS: the 8,064 x 6,048 image took up a whopping 80.4 megabytes.