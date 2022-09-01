iPhone 14 Pro: New sources confirm software-unified notch

Update (09/01/22) – JB

After Foxconn officials revealed that Apple is planning to launch the 14 Pro line with a solution to unify the new format, the well-known and trusted Mark Gurman went public with the rumor. According to the leaker known for the good level of hits, Apple will really implement this solution so that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have a "wide pill". The idea behind the software solution is to give the notch a visual unit so that it doesn't look so "strange" for some users. As there is a pill for the Face ID sensors and a hole for the camera, Apple decided to unify everything by software to "don't leave things scruffy". For now, unsurprisingly, Apple remains silent. Anyway, the iPhone 14 line presentation event will be held next Wednesday (7).

Original text (08/31/22)

iPhone 14 Pro will have software and hardware integration to unify notch, says rumor

The iPhone 14 Pro will be launched by Apple next Wednesday (7), during the event “Far Out” broadcast on the company’s main communication vehicles, including the website and YouTube channel. As with previous announcements, new rumors emerge as we approach the launch of the devices and this time is no different. According to leaks published in recent months, the Pro variant will have a distinctive notch on its front that replaces the popular rectangular notch with a hole for the selfie camera, a change long awaited by users of the brand, but which should not be the only novelty of the next generation.

According to recent rumors, the company will integrate the hardware and software of the iPhone 14 Pro in order to hide the empty space present between the hole for the photographic sensor and the pill for the front speaker. This function should arrive to provide a better design on the screen, preventing components from being misaligned. Information suggests that this feature will be enabled when the smartphone is being used, creating a "single pill" in the upper area of ​​the panel. In conjunction with this, Apple should increase the useful space of the notification bar by displaying more app icons and relevant information. See in the image below:





As leaked by Foxconn employees, it is possible that this tool to unify the notch is in fact present in the Pro variant, however, it remains to be seen whether it can be activated or deactivated in the iOS settings.

