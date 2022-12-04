iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: where has Apple evolved the most? 🇧🇷 Comparative

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the top of the line of the new generation that promises to go beyond the iPhone 13 Pro Max with some specific evolutions, but still maintains features present in its predecessor. Amidst the advances and permanencies, does Apple’s new flagship smartphone do better than last year’s model? The TechSmart Comparative tells you the answer now.

Design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Drums

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

If you look at these devices from behind, you might not even notice any difference. That's because both have a smooth lid, with the brand's logo centralized and the square block of cameras in the upper left corner, with the lenses distributed in a triangular manner. On both sides, I have a metal construction on the body, as well as a glass-like finish on the back, with protection against scratches. The newer cell phone practically maintained the dimensions and weight of the older one. Not to mention the absence of a physical fingerprint reader, as their biometry is done only by Face ID.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

But the big evolution here is at the front, with the change from the conventional notch to the so-called Dynamic Island. It reduces the size of the traditional notch and brings less distraction to the screen. None of them have any slots for storage expansion. They still have sixth-generation Wi-Fi and NFC, for approximation payments. Bluetooth evolved from version 5.0 to 5.3. The more modern look of the new notch ties the tie and gives the point to the 2022 iPhone.

best construction None more modern look iPhone 14 Pro Max Best notch solution iPhone 14 Pro Max Best biometrics solution None Best endurance certification? None Which is more compact and lightweight? iPhone 14 Pro Max Does it have NFC? Both

Multimedia and resources

Screen





In both generations, we find a 6.7-inch OLED screen with Full HD + resolution. Apple also retained Ceramic Shield protection against scratches, as well as support for technologies like HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The colors follow the high standard of the previous year, but the brightness level has been improved. So, it won’t be a problem to use the latest iPhone even on a very sunny day. Despite the same size, the 2022 model has increased front use, as the new notch helps to reduce the edges. To top it off, they have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, for high fluidity in all types of use. And since the “Apple” has applied LTPO technology, the adjustment is automatic to save battery life. Only the 14 Pro Max only reaches 1 Hz, while the 13 Pro Max is limited to 10 Hz. We’ve seen clear improvements for Gen 14, so she scores this time.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness iPhone 14 Pro Max more accurate colors Both Best screen resolution None bigger screen None Better screen-to-body ratio iPhone 14 Pro Max High Hz screen? Both Scratch protection? Both Overall screen quality iPhone 14 Pro Max

Sound





The audio part is an issue in which Apple has been a reference for a long time. From the 13 Pro Max to its successor, the quality was maintained in general, with the presence of a stereo system that takes advantage of the call speaker as a secondary channel, to increase the user’s immersion. In practice, we found a very powerful and high-level sound. Both provide a great balance between bass, mids and highs. It is worth mentioning that Apple does not send a headset in the package, nor does it put a standard P2 connector on its devices. With no big difference between one and the other, we give a tie here.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Both sound power Both Do headphones come in the box? None

System





As they are devices from different years, the software versions also differ. The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with iOS 15 out of the box, while the 14 Pro Max comes out of the box with iOS 16. Both will always be up to date for a long time, but the latest one should have greater official support longevity. At least smooth navigation is guaranteed in them, both by Apple’s system optimizations and by the high refresh rate of their panel. There is also support for 5G technology, which guarantees a mobile network that is always fast. The newest iPhone comes with all the features present from its predecessor, such as increasingly smarter apps, and expands the possibilities with two new features. One of them is the Dynamic Island, which allows interactions with the system in privacy alerts, player shortcuts and information in apps. The other consists of the Always-on Display, to put always-on details on the lock screen. The 14 Pro Max takes the point for longer lifespan and superior features.

Well-updated system? iPhone 14 Pro Max Will the system be updated in the future? iPhone 14 Pro Max Which system or customization has more and better features? iPhone 14 Pro Max Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

For the 2022 device, the “Apple” exchanged the A15 Bionic from the previous year for the A16 Bionic in the Pro line. Has there been a speed increase between the more advanced models? We did the tests and saw a very discreet advance, which does not reach a second of advantage for the 14 Pro Max. The distance between them is greater only in the benchmarks, the newer iPhone even has numbers much higher than the predecessor in AnTuTu and Geekbench. In games, the duo runs all titles with maximum graphics quality and some compatible at rates of up to 120 fps. Thus, we give another point to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Who does better on the opening test? iPhone 14 Pro Max Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? iPhone 14 Pro Max What is the most up to date processor? iPhone 14 Pro Max Which has better RAM/CPU balance? iPhone 14 Pro Max Which has more storage? None

Drums

Apple slightly reduced the battery from the iPhone 13 Pro Max to the 14 Pro Max, but still maintained the 4,300 mAh range. And how did it last in practice? Our standardized tests signaled a drop of almost four hours in total. Thus, the autonomy of more than 30 hours of the 2021 model was not repeated the following year. Moving on to loading, we saw the reverse scenario. The 2022 iPhone needed approximately 1 hour and a half to reach 100%, about 40 minutes less than the predecessor’s total time. The 14 Pro Max scores for the fastest reload time; and the 13 Pro Max scores for greater autonomy.

Which has more battery? iPhone 13 Pro Max Which recharges faster? iPhone 14 Pro Max Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? iPhone 13 Pro Max Does it have wireless charging? Both

Camera

On both sides, we find a triple set of rear cameras. Apple changed the 12 MP main sensor on the 2021 iPhone to a 48 MP on the 2022 model. This change allowed the newest to take photos with superior color and sharpness during the day. At night, both caprichar and provide great results. The ultrawide of them maintains the same resolution, but the wider lens of the recent cell phone now has larger pixels, to register more light, in addition to improvements in autofocus for better macros. To complete, the telephoto lens is the only one of this generation that has not evolved. Anyway, both deliver three times optical zoom, for images with a lot of details of what is far away. For the evolutions present in the 14 Pro Max, it takes the point.

Best rear camera set iPhone 14 Pro Max Best photos of the day iPhone 14 Pro Max best night photos Both most versatile set Both best ultrawide iPhone 14 Pro Max best telephoto lens Both best macro iPhone 14 Pro Max (via ultrawide) best depth None

Photos taken with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

All cameras on these devices are capable of recording in 4K at 60 fps. They offer good quality, with optical stabilization, a very agile focus and clean stereo sound capture. Video features have been improved from last year to this year. Now, the Cinematic mode received the possibility to film with blur in 4K, apart from the new Action Mode, which helps to create footage close to a sports camera. The iPhone 14 Pro Max scores again.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Does it have electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 60 fps? Both Records in 8K at 24 fps None Best audio capture Both best video quality Both Best recording features iPhone 14 Pro Max

Photos taken with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Selfies are Apple’s forte, and these devices are here to prove it. You’ll get a front-facing camera on both generations that delivers crisp, vibrantly colored images, plus the high level of plane separation for the shots here. What will tip the balance once again in favor of the 14 Pro Max is the presence of better features like stabilization in this lens, and not just restricted to whoever is there. Footage from the front of the duo also clocks in at 4K at 60 fps. The new iPhone scores again.

Best front camera set iPhone 14 Pro Max Front camera records in 4K? Both best selfie Both

Price

Apple hasn’t changed its pricing policy from one year to the next. Therefore, both the 14 Pro Max and the 13 Pro Max officially arrived in Europe for a suggested price of R$ 10,500. Because it has been in retail for longer, the older iPhone can be found for less in today’s market. Thus, it is point for the smartphone of 2021.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? None Which is currently the best value for money? iPhone 13 Pro Max

Conclusion

In the clash of generations of the most advanced version of Apple’s iPhones, the 14 Pro Max proved that it presents a considerable evolution from the previous year. It has the most modern design now with Dynamic Island, the brightest screen with less bezels, the system with better features and the fastest performance. The cameras also had improvements and now have superior lenses in the rear set, in addition to videos and selfies with improved features. Apart from the battery with a shorter recharge time, even if the predecessor still takes the best for autonomy. For the 13 Pro Max, in addition to lasting longer unplugged, it remains to have a sound system similar to its successor and to be a cheaper option at the moment in the Europeian market.

RESULT Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: 9 SPOTS More modern design with Dynamic Island

Screen with more brightness and less edges

Powerful and balanced stereo sound

System with greater longevity and better features

Faster performance

Battery with less recharge time

Rear cameras with better main and ultrawide lenses

Videos with best features

Higher quality selfies with better features Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: 3 POINTS Powerful and balanced stereo sound

Battery with greater autonomy

Lowest price in the international market

Between the 2022 generation and the 2021 generation, do you consider that the advances were great, or are they more discreet? Is it worth buying the 14 Pro Max, or is the moment still for the 13 Pro Max? Tell us in the space below.