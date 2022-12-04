iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: where has Apple evolved the most? 🇧🇷 Comparative

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the top of the line of the new generation that promises to go beyond the iPhone 13 Pro Max with some specific evolutions, but still maintains features present in its predecessor.
Amidst the advances and permanencies, does Apple’s new flagship smartphone do better than last year’s model? The TechSmart Comparative tells you the answer now.
- Design
- Multimedia and resources
- Performance
- Drums
- Camera
- Price
- Conclusion
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
If you look at these devices from behind, you might not even notice any difference. That’s because both have a smooth lid, with the brand’s logo centralized and the square block of cameras in the upper left corner, with the lenses distributed in a triangular manner.
On both sides, I have a metal construction on the body, as well as a glass-like finish on the back, with protection against scratches. The newer cell phone practically maintained the dimensions and weight of the older one. Not to mention the absence of a physical fingerprint reader, as their biometry is done only by Face ID.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
But the big evolution here is at the front, with the change from the conventional notch to the so-called Dynamic Island. It reduces the size of the traditional notch and brings less distraction to the screen.
None of them have any slots for storage expansion. They still have sixth-generation Wi-Fi and NFC, for approximation payments. Bluetooth evolved from version 5.0 to 5.3.
The more modern look of the new notch ties the tie and gives the point to the 2022 iPhone.
|
- Advertisement -
best construction
|
None
|
more modern look
|
- Advertisement -
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Is the slot hybrid or dedicated?
|
None
|
Best notch solution
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Best biometrics solution
|
None
|
Best endurance certification?
|
None
|
Which is more compact and lightweight?
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Does it have NFC?
|
Both
Screen
In both generations, we find a 6.7-inch OLED screen with Full HD + resolution. Apple also retained Ceramic Shield protection against scratches, as well as support for technologies like HDR10 and Dolby Vision.
The colors follow the high standard of the previous year, but the brightness level has been improved. So, it won’t be a problem to use the latest iPhone even on a very sunny day. Despite the same size, the 2022 model has increased front use, as the new notch helps to reduce the edges.
To top it off, they have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, for high fluidity in all types of use. And since the “Apple” has applied LTPO technology, the adjustment is automatic to save battery life. Only the 14 Pro Max only reaches 1 Hz, while the 13 Pro Max is limited to 10 Hz.
We’ve seen clear improvements for Gen 14, so she scores this time.
|
best screen technology
|
Both
|
Best screen brightness
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
more accurate colors
|
Both
|
Best screen resolution
|
None
|
bigger screen
|
None
|
Better screen-to-body ratio
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
High Hz screen?
|
Both
|
Scratch protection?
|
Both
|
Overall screen quality
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Sound
The audio part is an issue in which Apple has been a reference for a long time. From the 13 Pro Max to its successor, the quality was maintained in general, with the presence of a stereo system that takes advantage of the call speaker as a secondary channel, to increase the user’s immersion.
In practice, we found a very powerful and high-level sound. Both provide a great balance between bass, mids and highs. It is worth mentioning that Apple does not send a headset in the package, nor does it put a standard P2 connector on its devices.
With no big difference between one and the other, we give a tie here.
|
Sound is stereo?
|
Both
|
Does it have P2 input?
|
None
|
Greater frequency balance
|
Both
|
sound power
|
Both
|
Do headphones come in the box?
|
None
System
As they are devices from different years, the software versions also differ. The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with iOS 15 out of the box, while the 14 Pro Max comes out of the box with iOS 16. Both will always be up to date for a long time, but the latest one should have greater official support longevity.
At least smooth navigation is guaranteed in them, both by Apple’s system optimizations and by the high refresh rate of their panel. There is also support for 5G technology, which guarantees a mobile network that is always fast.
The newest iPhone comes with all the features present from its predecessor, such as increasingly smarter apps, and expands the possibilities with two new features. One of them is the Dynamic Island, which allows interactions with the system in privacy alerts, player shortcuts and information in apps. The other consists of the Always-on Display, to put always-on details on the lock screen.
The 14 Pro Max takes the point for longer lifespan and superior features.
|
Well-updated system?
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Will the system be updated in the future?
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Which system or customization has more and better features?
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Is there a 5G mobile network?
|
Both
|
More fluid software
|
Both
For the 2022 device, the “Apple” exchanged the A15 Bionic from the previous year for the A16 Bionic in the Pro line. Has there been a speed increase between the more advanced models? We did the tests and saw a very discreet advance, which does not reach a second of advantage for the 14 Pro Max.
The distance between them is greater only in the benchmarks, the newer iPhone even has numbers much higher than the predecessor in AnTuTu and Geekbench. In games, the duo runs all titles with maximum graphics quality and some compatible at rates of up to 120 fps.
Thus, we give another point to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
|
Who does better on the opening test?
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Who wins in the most demanding games?
|
Both
|
Who has the best benchmark numbers?
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
What is the most up to date processor?
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Which has better RAM/CPU balance?
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Which has more storage?
|
None
Apple slightly reduced the battery from the iPhone 13 Pro Max to the 14 Pro Max, but still maintained the 4,300 mAh range. And how did it last in practice? Our standardized tests signaled a drop of almost four hours in total. Thus, the autonomy of more than 30 hours of the 2021 model was not repeated the following year.
Moving on to loading, we saw the reverse scenario. The 2022 iPhone needed approximately 1 hour and a half to reach 100%, about 40 minutes less than the predecessor’s total time.
The 14 Pro Max scores for the fastest reload time; and the 13 Pro Max scores for greater autonomy.
|
Which has more battery?
|
iPhone 13 Pro Max
|
Which recharges faster?
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test?
|
iPhone 13 Pro Max
|
Does it have wireless charging?
|
Both
On both sides, we find a triple set of rear cameras. Apple changed the 12 MP main sensor on the 2021 iPhone to a 48 MP on the 2022 model. This change allowed the newest to take photos with superior color and sharpness during the day. At night, both caprichar and provide great results.
The ultrawide of them maintains the same resolution, but the wider lens of the recent cell phone now has larger pixels, to register more light, in addition to improvements in autofocus for better macros.
To complete, the telephoto lens is the only one of this generation that has not evolved. Anyway, both deliver three times optical zoom, for images with a lot of details of what is far away.
For the evolutions present in the 14 Pro Max, it takes the point.
|
Best rear camera set
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Best photos of the day
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
best night photos
|
Both
|
most versatile set
|
Both
|
best ultrawide
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
best telephoto lens
|
Both
|
best macro
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max (via ultrawide)
|
best depth
|
None
Photos taken with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
All cameras on these devices are capable of recording in 4K at 60 fps. They offer good quality, with optical stabilization, a very agile focus and clean stereo sound capture. Video features have been improved from last year to this year. Now, the Cinematic mode received the possibility to film with blur in 4K, apart from the new Action Mode, which helps to create footage close to a sports camera.
The iPhone 14 Pro Max scores again.
|
Does it have optical stabilization?
|
Both
|
Does it have electronic stabilization?
|
Both
|
more agile focus
|
Both
|
Does it record in 4K at 60 fps?
|
Both
|
Records in 8K at 24 fps
|
None
|
Best audio capture
|
Both
|
best video quality
|
Both
|
Best recording features
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Photos taken with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Selfies are Apple’s forte, and these devices are here to prove it. You’ll get a front-facing camera on both generations that delivers crisp, vibrantly colored images, plus the high level of plane separation for the shots here.
What will tip the balance once again in favor of the 14 Pro Max is the presence of better features like stabilization in this lens, and not just restricted to whoever is there. Footage from the front of the duo also clocks in at 4K at 60 fps.
The new iPhone scores again.
|
Best front camera set
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Front camera records in 4K?
|
Both
|
best selfie
|
Both
Apple hasn’t changed its pricing policy from one year to the next. Therefore, both the 14 Pro Max and the 13 Pro Max officially arrived in Europe for a suggested price of R$ 10,500. Because it has been in retail for longer, the older iPhone can be found for less in today’s market.
Thus, it is point for the smartphone of 2021.
|
Which had the best launch price in Europe?
|
None
|
Which is currently the best value for money?
|
iPhone 13 Pro Max
In the clash of generations of the most advanced version of Apple’s iPhones, the 14 Pro Max proved that it presents a considerable evolution from the previous year. It has the most modern design now with Dynamic Island, the brightest screen with less bezels, the system with better features and the fastest performance.
The cameras also had improvements and now have superior lenses in the rear set, in addition to videos and selfies with improved features. Apart from the battery with a shorter recharge time, even if the predecessor still takes the best for autonomy.
For the 13 Pro Max, in addition to lasting longer unplugged, it remains to have a sound system similar to its successor and to be a cheaper option at the moment in the Europeian market.
RESULT
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: 9 SPOTS
- More modern design with Dynamic Island
- Screen with more brightness and less edges
- Powerful and balanced stereo sound
- System with greater longevity and better features
- Faster performance
- Battery with less recharge time
- Rear cameras with better main and ultrawide lenses
- Videos with best features
- Higher quality selfies with better features
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: 3 POINTS
- Powerful and balanced stereo sound
- Battery with greater autonomy
- Lowest price in the international market
Between the 2022 generation and the 2021 generation, do you consider that the advances were great, or are they more discreet? Is it worth buying the 14 Pro Max, or is the moment still for the 13 Pro Max? Tell us in the space below.
- The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at FastShop for BRL 8,999 and at Extra by BRL 9,974🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is medium but this is the best model in this price range.
- The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at FastShop for BRL 6,999 and on Amazon for BRL 8,499🇧🇷