iPhone 14 Pro Max: this user was fired because of an iOS 16 bug

A Reddit member named hlgb2015 shared the story of the mishap that happened to him with his iPhone 14 Pro Max. Its history is proof that despite all the progress made by our electronic devices, they are not immune to a failure that can be costly.

This Internet user had just found a new job and he was on probation. To make sure he was on time at work, hlgb2015 took care to leave his iPhone 14 Pro Max plugged into the mains and set four different alarms. It is therefore in complete confidence that he went to bed. Despite all these precautions, the smartphone did not ring and our man lost his post.

While plugged into the mains, his smartphone has inexplicably turned off overnight. Worse still, the iPhone 14 Pro Max wouldn’t turn on at all, and he couldn’t call his employer to let them know he was late. Once he succeeded, after a good hour, he was made to understand that he was now persona non grata. Other members of Reddit have confirmed that the case of hlgb2015 is not isolated.

He gets fired because of a bug in iOS 16

According to another Internet user, “a known software problem is at the origin of this phenomenon. It seems to happen when an automatic update tries to be applied and for some reason it fails. The only way to get the device working again is to force restart it “. iOS 16 is once again singled out, due to a memory allocation problem this time.

iOS 16 is the subject of many criticisms. Jittery images, reduced battery life, Face ID that stops working; no sooner does Apple manage to fix one bug than another appears. In this context, the release of iOS 17 is eagerly awaited. The rumor announces that the new OS will bet on the Dynamic Island and that it will offer more widgets on the lock screen.