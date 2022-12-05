Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
iPhone 14 Pro Max, the physical SIM is back thanks to a modding enthusiast

By Abraham
1059669.jpeg
One of the big news of this year’s iPhone 14 is, at least in the United States, the choice to completely abandon the physical SIM in favor of the eSIM only; one of the advantages is, at least on paper, that space is saved, but a modder managed to “demonstrate” that there was space for the physical SIM trolley… By adding one.

The experiment was conducted on an iPhone 14 Pro Max, the largest (and also the most prestigious, in hindsight) of the entire range. Note that the modder, known on Twitter as Fix Apple, has soldered the physical SIM reader connectors to the original iPhone logic board. Once the meticulous work has been completed, and the device has been reassembled, a quick tour of the settings is enough to confirm that the SIM is being read correctly by the operating system.

It remains to understand the resistance of the modification to any future software updates, given that as we know Apple is not overly benevolent towards third-party interventions on its hardware. In short, excellent “proof of concept”, but it does not seem a good idea to recommend it as a project to pass the time on the weekend… Also because, given the cost of the device, you know what a nuisance if something goes wrong!

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available online from Amazon at 1.489 euros.

(update of 05 December 2022, 18:20)
