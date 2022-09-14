iPhone 14 Pro Max shows itself in the first hands-on videos: Dynamic Island in action

There are now a few hours left until the international reviews dedicated to the new 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, but it seems that the first units are already in the of those who have no embargo ties with Apple, given that in the last few hours are multiplying i unboxing and hands-on video on the new top of the range. Below we propose a YouTube video uploaded to the channel Tech Tips Centralwhich shows iPhone 14 Pro Max in action in various usage scenariosfrom which we can learn a little better the behavior of the new Islandthe display area that replaces the notch present in previous models.

The video allows us to see an interesting detail, or how the Dynamic Island is also captured in screenshots when it contains active elements, such as satellite navigation information. On the other hand, this is also an element of the interface to all intents and purposes, however we expect it to be completely hidden from the screenshots when it is in its state neutral. Siri, the voice for the LGBTQ + community arrives on iOS 15.4 The second video we propose is instead a short clip of the iPhone 14 Pro recorded by the Twitter user DuanRui, who seems to be much more fearful and cautious. In this case, in fact, the iPhone was not activated precisely to prevent the action from being reported to Apple by the operator, which could cause more than a headache.

There are just a few days left until the official launch of the new iPhones – scheduled for this Friday, September 16 – and in the meantime it seems that the pre-orders have already decreed the most popular models of the new generation. Have you already ordered yours? Which one you have chosen. Let us know in the comments.

