iPhone 14 Pro Max screen repair costs more than its predecessor, says iFixit

The 14 Pro Max was launched by Apple as the most advanced model of the Cupertino giant’s new generation of smartphones, with improvements to the internal hardware and visual novelties, such as the replacement of the infamous rectangular notch by the pill notch named Dynamic Island (“dynamic island, in Portuguese). According to information from the portal, the Pro and Pro Max variants maintained the level of difficulty of their s in replacing parts such as the screen and battery, however, the cost to repair the more expensive version is higher compared to predecessor phones, mainly when changing the display.

As the experts explain, the phone’s disassembly process is practically identical to its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but the glue that holds the components together appears to be weaker, making it easier to remove both the battery and the screen in case of repair or replacement in one of these modules. - Advertisement - In a video published by iFixit, it is possible to observe that disassembly is easier and simpler, this, because Apple seems to be interested in repairing its devices instead of replacing them. In the case of the US version, the internal hardware displays an empty space in the area previously dedicated to the carrier SIM, which in this generation is virtual.

For experts, the empty space in the phone’s casing can be used in the future to house a microSD card slot allowing to expand the internal storage. However, considering the manufacturer’s conservative history, it is unlikely that future models will have this feature. Watch the video:

Datasheet

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display Dynamic Island, 120 Hz refresh rate and Ceramic Shield

Apple A16 Bionic Platform

Apple GPU GPU (5-core)

6 GB of RAM memory

1 TB of internal storage

12 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor Depth lens with 12 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and lightning connector

4,323mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Operating System: iOS 16

Dimensions: 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 240g

offers

Are you looking forward to the arrival of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in Europe? Tell us, comment!