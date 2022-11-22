iPhone 14 Pro Max leads in 5G speed in the United States; see the ranking

Data from a report released by Ookla, the company responsible for Speedtest, reveal that Apple devices have the best performance in the fifth generation of mobile networks (5G) surpassing the main competitors in the Android segment, in particular smartphones from Motorola, Xiaomi and OnePlus .
As shown in the ranking, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the latest generation cell phone launched this year, had the best mobile internet performance in the United States with 177.21 Mbps download and 19.28 Mbps upload, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro with 175.08 and 18.59, respectively.
Although Apple occupies the first two positions on the list, the rest belongs to Samsung with its latest generation devices and past models. In the case of Android, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is the smartphone that has the best numbers related to 5G, recording an average of 162.50 Mbps download and 15.17 Mbps upload.
Interestingly, in fourth place is the Galaxy S21 Plus instead of the Galaxy S22 Series, boasting 140.06 Mbps and 14.77 Mbps, while its younger and more powerful “brother”, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, occupies the fifth and last place with 137.42 Mbps download and 14.48 Mbps upload closing the Ookla ranking.
See the full list:
Is 5G available in your municipality? Have you used this technology? Tell us, comment!
