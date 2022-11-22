iPhone 14 Pro Max leads in 5G speed in the United States; see the ranking

Data from a report released by Ookla, the company responsible for Speedtest, reveal that Apple devices have the best performance in the fifth generation of mobile networks (5G) surpassing the main competitors in the Android segment, in particular smartphones from Motorola, Xiaomi and OnePlus .

As shown in the ranking, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the latest generation cell phone launched this year, had the best mobile internet performance in the United States with 177.21 Mbps download and 19.28 Mbps upload, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro with 175.08 and 18.59, respectively.