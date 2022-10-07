iPhone 14 Pro Max, it costs a lot to produce: Apple has never spent like this

Apple has never cost that much to produce an iPhone. According to the estimates of the Nikkei Asia, it costs Apple $ 501 to produce an iPhone 14 Pro Maxa + 20% compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max which cost 461 dollars. Over 45% of the list price is therefore spent on components, and the rest is not just profit because the costs of design, assembly, distribution, marketing, assistance structure, etc. remain outside.

The price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has gone up compared to its predecessor, but if Apple had wanted to keep the balance, its price list would have reached higher peaks. The most expensive component is the A16 Bionic chipwhich by itself absorbs 110 dollarsa cost of 2.4 times larger than A15 Bionic. Moreover, for next year TSMC, the material manufacturer of the chips, has already proposed increases, so on the iPhone 15 Pro Max choices of a certain weight will have to be made on the price list.