iPhone 14 Pro Max, it costs a lot to produce: Apple has never spent like this

Apple has never cost that much to produce an iPhone. According to the estimates of the Nikkei Asia, it costs Apple $ 501 to produce an iPhone 14 Pro Maxa + 20% compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max which cost 461 dollars. Over 45% of the list price is therefore spent on components, and the rest is not just profit because the costs of design, assembly, distribution, marketing, assistance structure, etc. remain outside.
The price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has gone up compared to its predecessor, but if Apple had wanted to keep the balance, its price list would have reached higher peaks. The most expensive component is the A16 Bionic chipwhich by itself absorbs 110 dollarsa cost of 2.4 times larger than A15 Bionic. Moreover, for next year TSMC, the material manufacturer of the chips, has already proposed increases, so on the iPhone 15 Pro Max choices of a certain weight will have to be made on the price list.
The cost analysis also brings into play the new sensors for Sony cameras, which are 30% larger and therefore more effective in low light shots (review here) but also 50% more expensive than in the past: $ 15 each. The transition from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 was not painless for Apple’s accounts eitherdespite the chip and several other components have remained more or less the same: the Apple spends about 10% more, evidently due to the generalized increase in prices.
Another interesting element of the analysis is the cost breakdown by country, that is, where the total cost for the components of an iPhone ends in percentage. For example, a sort of “nationalization” of the iPhone product emerges, with Apple having decreased, and not even slightly, exposure to foreign suppliers: almost 10% more invoices for the components of the iPhone 14 Pro Max are towards United States, while exposure to South Korea and Japan fell by approximately 6 and 4%. The given on China it is of little significance because the bulk of the invoices are for the actual assembly, which Apple is trying to move elsewhere anyway.
