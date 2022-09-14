iPhone 14 Pro Max is the heaviest among all 38 models released to date

The 14 Pro Max is one of the that was released by Apple in the last week and is the Apple smartphone released to date. It is worth remembering that Apple has already launched 38 devices in its line in the last 15 years. In fact, the trend is for the brand’s product to exceed 250g in the next generations. Even before the launch, rumors already said that the product could be heavier than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. In this way, the manufacturer confirmed this by bringing to the market a product that weighs 240g. In case you didn’t know, this weight comes very close to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4: 263g. That is, almost equivalent to a folding one, which has a larger screen and more components.

During the history of its launches, Apple has already put on the market cell phones much lighter than that, such as the iPhone 5, which together with the iPhone 5S, occupies the position of lightest in history, with only 112g. Something similar happens with the first generation of the iPhone SE, which has the same appearance as the 5, but weighs 113g. - Advertisement - For the sake of curiosity, the first iPhone weighed 135g, which puts it in the same range as other models like the iPhones 3G (133g), 3GS (135g) and 4 (137g). Throughout its history, the apple has dealt with other heavy models, as in the case of the iPhone 6S, which had a higher value due to 3D Touch technology.

The first iPhone model to exceed the weight of 200g was the iPhone 8 Plus, with 202g. In the iPhone 12 generation, the only model to pass this range was the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which hit the market weighing 226g. Now, the only model from the manufacturer to weigh less than that is the standard, which is 172g. The trend, then, is really to see Apple smartphones increasingly heavier hitting the market, perhaps exceeding the 250g range. For some people, this can be a big disaster, especially considering portability and comfort when using the device.





And you, do you think weight interferes a lot with the use of the device or is it irrelevant?