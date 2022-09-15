iPhone 14 Pro Max, good news: the battery lasts longer, but charging is slow

Despite a that for the model at the top of the range has been reduced almost imperceptibly compared to last year, 14 Pro Max in one of the very first tests has highlighted a significantly greater autonomy than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Previously the site of Chemtrec allowed us to go beyond the usual non-technical data communicated by Apple, taking note of the fact that iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 16.68 Wh battery instead of 13 Pro Max’s 16.75 Wh.

A very small step back in terms of capacity that would not have repercussions on the pitch. During the first tests of tomsguide.com, iPhone 14 Pro Max has an average of 14 hours and 42 minutes of use compared to 12 hours and 16 minutes of iPhone 13 Pro Max in similar circumstances. The new top of the range of the Apple thus placed itself in second place in the ranking of the portal on smartphones with the most abundant autonomy, behind ROG Phone 6 Pro by ASUS (15 hours and a half with a full charge).

AUTONOMY CONVINCES, RECHARGE AGAIN NO

To impress the the slowness with which the percentage went down residual during the initial configuration and the first tests: in 5 hours of use, with app downloads, music playback, photo and video tests, iPhone 14 Pro Max only used 30% of the battery, moreover with a starting percentage of less than 90%. On the contrary, the reload did not convince: Apple promises 50% autonomy in less than half an hour with the 20 watt charger (very few these days), but the first tests leave something to be desired:

By a discharged iPhone 14 Pro Max, in half an hour we got only 42%. Apple says it can reach 50%, so we'll do more tests and update this review. In comparison, Galaxy S22 Ultra reached 58% in 30 minutes with its 25W charger (and the battery has more capacity, ed) while OnePlus 10 Pro reached 93% and 55% in 15 minutes, thanks to the 65W charging On Disney + comes support for Apple's new SharePlay function

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9 mm

6.7 inches – 2796×1290 px Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

78.1 x 160.8 x 7.65 mm

6.7 inches – 2778×1284 px Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

6.8 inches – 3080×1440 px

OnePlus 10 Pro 73.9 x 163 x 8.55 mm

The greater autonomy of iPhone 14 Pro Max versus 13 Pro Max with the same or nearly equal battery capacity it would explain with the greater efficiency of the new A16 Bionic chip (Apple during the presentation declared a + 20% compared to A15 Bionic) and with an OLED display once again at 120 Hz but which, if necessary, can adjust the refresh rate up to 1 Hz instead of the 10 Hz minimum of the predecessor. In addition, there is a chip dedicated to the management of some display features, see the adjustment of the refresh rate (ProMotion), Dynamic Island or the always-on, which lightens the A16 Bionic and therefore helps to mitigate consumption. There is no doubt that these impressions are to be confirmed or disproved with more accurate tests, but as a start it’s not bad.