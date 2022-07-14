iPhone 14 Pro Max, dimensions revealed: the thickness of the camera is enormous

It comes back to talk about iPhone 14 Pro Maxthe smartphone that will represent the high point of the offer proposed by Apple with the next iPhone 14 series arriving in the fall.
This time the topic of discussion concerns the size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which appears to have some important differences from the current 13 Pro Max (here our review), while maintaining the same diagonal as the display from 6.7 “. The information that we report today comes directly from the Chinese platform Baidu and concerns the alleged scheme of the next top of the range, from which it is possible to obtain very precise details about its size. Let’s see what it is.
You may be wondering why a data like the definition of the camera has something to do with the size of the smartphone, but in reality it is precisely this element that determines the greatest dimensional increase compared to the current model. Yes, because the more defined sensor – which should represent the main photographic novelty of the iPhone 14 Pro – also has a larger surface area and therefore requires that the module that hosts it is also higherin order to position the lenses at the right distance.
This results in an increase in the bump – the rear projection – of the camera which will reach well 4.17 mmagainst the 3.6 mm of that present on the 13 Pro Max. We are talking about an increase of about 16% that brings iPhone back into the territory of 12 mm thick (12.02 to be precise) since the days of the iPhone 3GS. Obviously in this case we are only talking about the thickest point of the smartphone, since the rest of the body will be much thinnerbut still less than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. In fact, let’s talk about 7.85 mm against the 7.65 mm of the current model.
The lengthgiven that the next top of the range will touch the 78.58 mm, while at the moment we are at 78.1 mm as regards the most bulky iPhone. Instead, we find one small reduction in heightsince you switch to 160.71 mm compared to the current 160.8 mm, a small reduction that is unlikely to compensate for the increase in width.
In short, iPhone 14 Pro Max will not be certain the handiest smartphone everconsidering that all this could also be accompanied by an increase in weight compared to the already not few 240 grams of the 13 Pro Max. first resolution increase of the main camera since the iPhone 6s, when Apple brought the 12 MegaPixels to its smartphones as well.