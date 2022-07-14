iPhone 14 Pro Max, dimensions revealed: the thickness of the camera is enormous

It comes back to talk about iPhone 14 Pro Maxthe smartphone that will represent the high point of the offer proposed by Apple with the next iPhone 14 series arriving in the fall. This time the topic of discussion concerns the size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which appears to have some important differences from the current 13 Pro Max (here our review), while maintaining the same diagonal as the display from 6.7 “. The information that we report today comes directly from the Chinese platform Baidu and concerns the alleged scheme of the next top of the range, from which it is possible to obtain very precise details about its size. Let’s see what it is.

THE 48 MEGAPIXELS MAKE YOU FEEL ALSO ON THE DIMENSIONS

You may be wondering why a data like the definition of the camera has something to do with the size of the smartphone, but in reality it is precisely this element that determines the greatest dimensional increase compared to the current model. Yes, because the more defined sensor – which should represent the main photographic novelty of the iPhone 14 Pro – also has a larger surface area and therefore requires that the module that hosts it is also higher, in order to position the lenses at the right distance.




