iPhone 14 Pro Max: A Closer Look at a Perfect Replica

We are in May and there are at least another four months to go until the announcement of the new iPhone 14. Although four months may still seem many, in reality, on the production side, everything is now decided, finalized and in Asian factories, pandemic permitting, the mass production.

In recent months there have been many indiscretions that, as always, accompany us between one generation and the next. We probably know a lot about the new iPhone 14 and even the accessory manufacturers now have all the information they need to start making covers and accessories in time for the autumn launch.

Based on the CAD drawings we have seen in recent months, various “models” have been created, increasingly accurate and detailed, which allow us to get a precise idea of ​​the next iPhone 14.

As with the current iPhone 13 Pro, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. For the “basic” models, however, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max.

The main difference of the 14 Pro compared to the 13 Pro should reside in the disappearance of the notch in favor of two holes, one circular and one pill-shaped, which will house, respectively, the classic front camera and the TrueDepth for the three-dimensional face recognition system. , the Face ID. The side bezels should also be a bit thinner. No change, however, for the iPhone 14 base: the notch will remain in place.

The model in which it came into possession Unbox Therapy it’s a iPhone 14 Pro Max which seems to reflect these changes as well as other less obvious ones. For example, the power volume keys are slightly offset, the thickness has increased slightly and the rear camera as a whole is also larger, both in terms of height and width and protrusion. The model also offers unpublished information relating to the individual lens diameters: 16.17 mm versus 15.51 mm on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This increase in size, as also stated in recent weeks by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, would be due to the new 48-megapixel wide-angle camera systems. The 48MP camera system should only be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro.