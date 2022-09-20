iPhone 14 Pro: LG waits for Apple to join Samsung in producing OLED screens

LG Display expects to receive ’s approval to produce the LTPO-powered OLED displays targeted at the 14 Pro series. according to the website TheElecthe agreement will have its decision in the next two weeks. For now, the only company authorized to manufacture the panels is Display, which has been selling the feature since 2020 and has already worked on the material for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models.

On the other hand, this is the first time that LG has tried to sell its thin-film OLED TPO screen. At first, the samples sent to the Cupertino giant had problems with the internal packaging and the hole placed on top of the front camera. This made the company change some layers in the production process. - Advertisement - LG Display even applied the necessary changes and has already tested the reliability of new samples. If Apple rejects them again, you will need to delay approval again. If authorization is received by the beginning of October, the Korean company will be able to start mass manufacturing immediately, with the capacity to supply more than 10 million newly produced units.

While there is an impasse, Samsung Display has been placing more orders for equipment to make the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED material, due to increased demand from the North American rival. For the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, the company preferred to use low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS), as it is more affordable. What do you think of these new moves between rivals to supply OLED screens for the new iPhones? Comment with us!