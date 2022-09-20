HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14 Pro: LG waits for Apple to join Samsung in producing...

iPhone 14 Pro: LG waits for Apple to join Samsung in producing OLED screens

Published on

By Abraham
LG Display expects to receive apple’s approval to produce the LTPO-powered OLED displays targeted at the iphone 14 Pro series. according to the website TheElecthe agreement will have its decision in the next two weeks.

For now, the only company authorized to manufacture the panels is samsung Display, which has been selling the feature since 2020 and has already worked on the material for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models.

LG is still waiting for Apple’s approval on its OLED panels

On the other hand, this is the first time that LG has tried to sell its thin-film OLED TPO screen. At first, the samples sent to the Cupertino giant had problems with the internal packaging and the hole placed on top of the front camera. This made the company change some layers in the production process.

LG Display even applied the necessary changes and has already tested the reliability of new samples. If Apple rejects them again, you will need to delay approval again. If authorization is received by the beginning of October, the Korean company will be able to start mass manufacturing immediately, with the capacity to supply more than 10 million newly produced units.

Twitter might give you the option to tweet only your friends or specific groups

While there is an impasse, Samsung Display has been placing more orders for equipment to make the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED material, due to increased demand from the North American rival. For the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, the company preferred to use low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS), as it is more affordable.

What do you think of these new moves between rivals to supply OLED screens for the new iPhones? Comment with us!

  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

