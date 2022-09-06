iPhone 14 Pro: Leaked protective covers indicate minor design changes and larger cameras

With just two days to go until Apple’s next event, leaks continue to what the next generation of the will look like. This Monday (05), new images show the alleged protective that will be sold for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, indicating the possible changes in relation to the predecessors. The first leak is courtesy of the user yeux1122 from the Naver forum, which compares the alleged protection accessory of the iPhone 14 Pro to an iPhone 13 Pro. It is possible to observe that the lenses of the triple cameras are much larger. The flash, auxiliary microphone and LiDAR sensor needed to be moved to keep up with the change. Check out:

design-changes.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

The material also suggests that the volume buttons and the silent mode switch will be located a little higher on the new generation. It is possible that this change is due to internal changes in the phone, such as its larger battery and the new 48 MP sensor.

Parallel to this, the leaker @MajinBuOfficial of Twitter published real images that show a stock of protective cases in boxes that if resemble genuine Apple accessories. Of course, we must be cautious when deducing this type of detail, especially when iPhone 14 Pro clones are already being sold in China.

(Images: Playback/Majin Bu)

There are new color options for the protective covers for both lines — Basic and “Pro”. The highlight goes to the purple model available for both versions, reiterating that Apple can launch this unprecedented shade for the iPhone 14 (replacing the Pink) and iPhone 14 Pro (replacing the Sierra Blue). The Far Out event will air on September 7 at 2:00 pm ET. In addition to the iPhone 14, there is expectation for the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE and Watch Pro, as well as a new generation for the AirPods Pro.

