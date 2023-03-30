5G News
iPhone 14 Pro flies for the first time on a super offer at €999! Best price ever

iPhone 14 Pro flies for the first time on a super offer at €999! Best price ever

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Among today’s numerous offers – there is also a Mac Mini M2 for €599 – for the first time in history as a reliable seller (PayPal payment and 1-year warranty) we find the iPhone 14 Pro available for purchase at the lowest price ever: 999€. This is the smallest version of the top of the Apple range in the memory cut from 128GB.

The offer is really good because this is the best price to date achieved by the smartphone and it is a very interesting choice also because it is one of the smallest top-of-the-range smartphones on the market.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro 15.5 cm (6.1″) Dual SIM iOS 16 5G 128 GB Black

ebayebay

Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G from R$ 1,899

1149 999 See offer
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 15.5 cm (6.1″) Dual SIM iOS 16 5G 128 GB Silver

ebayebay

1149 999 See offer
VIDEO
Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available online from eBay at 980 euros. To see the other 143 offers click here.

(updated March 30, 2023, 08:30)

