iPhone 14 Pro, finally 8GB of RAM?

Anyone who has followed the evolution of Apple products for some time has known: the Cupertino house never cared too much about the RAM memory equipment of its iPhones and iPads. There is also some valid reason to do so, given that the purely numerical data is not always able to express what are the real performance and the ability of iOS and iPadOS to better manage the amount of memory that would make less with other platforms.
Yet, even if that of RAM is one of the few parameters systematically absent in the official data sheets of the iDevices, in the end, after the inevitable teardowns and benchmarks, the data comes to the surface. Thus it turns out, for example, that the iPhone 13 equip the same amount of RAM as the previous generation: 6GB for the Pro and 4GB for the non-Pro.
With iPhone 14 Pro, however, Apple could raise the bar again by introducing the first iPhones ever with 8GB of RAM2GB more than the iPhone 13 Pro. For now they are rumornot all from the most well-known sources in the world of leakers, but the rumors become more insistent.
The latest comes from Asia, specifically from the Korean blog Naver in which the user yeux1122, citing sources from Apple’s supply chain, claims that the 8GB of the iPhone 14 Pro has been confirmed. In the past, the same source has provided information on the characteristics of Apple devices which have proved to be partially correct, but as mentioned it is not among the most accredited leakers. It must be said that he is not the only one to support the hypothesis: in December the analyst of Haitong International Securities, Jeff Pu, said essentially the same things.
Is the arrival of the first iPhone with 8GB of RAM really that important? In substantive terms, perhaps less than it might seemgiven that for Apple the priority has always been to ensure the best experience of using its smartphones, how we get to the result – with more or less RAM – can also take a back seat.
On the other hand, the effect on the marketing plan is more relevant: iPhone could finally to compete, even formally, on equal terms with the other tops. To be clear, today Samsung’s S22s arrive on the market in memory configurations starting from a minimum of 8GB of RAM, a quantity that in the Android landscape is now anything but rare.
If anything, the differences substantial to keep an eye on are those that could mark a turning point in design. One above all is the possibility that the iPhone 14 Pro will say goodbye to the notch by replacing it with a more discreet hole in the display. There will still be plenty of opportunities to review rumors about upcoming iPhones, as the debut is months away.
You must log in to post a comment.