iPhone 14 Pro, finally 8GB of RAM?

Anyone who has followed the evolution of Apple products for some time has known: the Cupertino house never cared too much about the RAM memory equipment of its iPhones and iPads. There is also some valid reason to do so, given that the purely numerical data is not always able to express what are the real performance and the ability of iOS and iPadOS to better manage the amount of memory that would make less with other platforms.

Yet, even if that of RAM is one of the few parameters systematically absent in the official data sheets of the iDevices, in the end, after the inevitable teardowns and benchmarks, the data comes to the surface. Thus it turns out, for example, that the iPhone 13 equip the same amount of RAM as the previous generation: 6GB for the Pro and 4GB for the non-Pro.

With iPhone 14 Pro, however, Apple could raise the bar again by introducing the first iPhones ever with 8GB of RAM2GB more than the iPhone 13 Pro. For now they are rumornot all from the most well-known sources in the world of leakers, but the rumors become more insistent.