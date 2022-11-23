iPhone 14 Pro difficult to find: fault of the supply chain in China

Barry, to be precise, refers to both products in the range – i.e. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apparently there are other types of product that are difficult to find on the market, but we don’t go into much details. Apple itself had confirmed, towards the beginning of the month, that the availability of the iPhone 14 Pro would be lower than expected. Unfortunately, the main reasons for these difficulties are, once again, related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its management by the Chinese government. The “zero tolerance” policies towards the coronavirus are still active, and the confinements (with consequent stops of production in the factories) have followed one another in recent weeks.

The supply of the iPhone 14 Pro is insufficient compared to the demand : says the managing director of the American supermarket chain Best Buy Corie Barry, in a press conference which was also attended Reuters who spread the news. In other words: there is a risk that in the coming weeks one of the most desired phones of the period will be difficult to find in stores, at least those of third parties.

Just between October and November, a rather delicate situation began at one of the largest factories in Foxconnthe leading iPhone assembler in the world: the fear of a new lockdown in response to the emergence of a new outbreak, in addition to poor living conditions, has convinced tens of thousands of workers to flee.

Foxconn is remedying this, with a massive recruitment campaign, but here too the pandemic prevention rules force it to delay – each new worker must in fact remain in quarantine for a few days, and Foxconn does not have enough space to accommodate the 100,000 workers it intends to hire. As if that weren’t enough, news of a new lockdown in Beijing has spread in the past few hours, following the first deaths from COVID-19 in over six months. Involved millions of people.

Unfortunately, the news is spreading in a crucial period for consumer electronics – Black Friday, which kicks off the Christmas shopping season, is almost upon us, and at this point it is very easy to assume that offers on the new iPhones, already themselves very rare, they will be non-existent. According to forecasts by analysts contacted by Reuters, Apple will sell 8 million iPhone 14s over the course of the Black Friday weekend – 2 million less than what happened with the iPhone 13 last year.