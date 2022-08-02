iPhone 14: Pro devices should differ even more clearly

iphone-14-pro-can-be-seen-in-action-in-a-video/">iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro should also in the display material. What that means and what is changing at the camera lens suppliers.

The Standard and Pro models of the next iPhone generation will probably be more different than ever. According to a media report, there are differences in the quality of the screen on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, which not only affects the functions but also the materials used. Meanwhile, there is a shift among camera lens suppliers in favor of a company that hasn’t been around all that long.

The South Korean industry magazine The Elec reports that Samsung’s display division, as a supplier for the iPhone displays, will use different materials for the OLED panels depending on the model. Samsung has received the order for OLED panels for all four iPhone models, while competitor LG is delivering for two models.

Better material for Pro

According to the report, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will use the latest generation of materials called M12 with panels made of polycrystalline oxide (LTPO). Samsung is also using this for its upcoming foldables Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The cheaper iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, which are intended to replace the iPhone 13 Mini, use the M11 set, which is made of polycrystalline silicon ( LTPS) exists. Apple is also orienting itself towards Samsung, which also makes differences with its smartphones.

Whether most users will actually notice this is another question. The previously expected differences between the Standard and Pro lines are clearer. The iPhone 14 Pro should have an always-on display – the material differences could also play a role in this regard. Instead of the notch, new, smaller cutouts for the front camera are expected. The new A16 chip generation is to be installed inside the Pro devices – according to previous rumours, however, the standard models will remain with Notch and A15.

More camera lenses from Sunny Opticals

Meanwhile, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports on more changes in the suppliers of the next iPhone. Sunny Optical, a manufacturer of camera lenses that has only been one of Apple’s suppliers since last year, is significantly increasing its share of supplies, writes the expert from the financial company TF International Securities.

So far, Sunny Opticals has supplied 50 to 60 percent of the high-end wide-angle lenses for the Pro models and 55 to 65 percent of the low-end seven-lens lenses. In a price war against its competitors Largan and Genius, Sunny Opticals wants to further expand its market share. Kuo expects Sunny Optical to lead the iPhone 15 in 2023 when it comes to so-called Time-of-Flight (ToF) lenses – so far Genius has been the main supplier here.

Genius was also the subject of a recent analysis by Kuo. It was about quality problems with the lenses.

