iPhone 14 Pro, Apple could raise prices: that’s how much

After the reassurances that the geopolitical tension between China and Taiwan should not have a significant impact on the production chain of the next , the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo returns to talk about the iPhone 14. This time, however, brings bad news. In detail, Kuo anticipated that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max should cost more at the launch compared to the current counterparts, namely iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The increase, however, would be quite conspicuous: Kuo speaks of the 15% average over the entire range due to the rise of the Pro versions.

To be clear, therefore, if the iPhone 13 Pro in Italy started at 1,189 euros for the model with 128 GB of memory, iPhone 14 Pro it might cost you instead 1,376 euros. With regard to iPhone 14 Pro Max, considering that the 128 GB 13 Pro Max cost € 1,289, a 15% increase would result in a price of 1,482 euros. Obviously we are not expecting precise figures to the hundredth, and there is nothing confirmed: but these are indicative estimates that give an idea of ​​how much it take to win the top iPhonephones in the autumn, when they will be launched.