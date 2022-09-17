iPhone 14 Pro: Apollo App Adds “Pixel Pals” to Dynamic Island

- Advertisement -

It is already well known that the Reddit app is an app where quite a few users share multiple issues on various topics, where updated their app earlier today giving support to 14 Pro and Max. This seems to indicate the developer, Christian Selig, who decided to make a small update. He implemented a nod towards “Tamagochi” in the .

Apollo updates for iPhone 14

Apollo update for iPhone 14 Pro and Max implemented a new creature for the Dynamic Island area. All the new iPhone models where you can customize giving them different shapes of your preferences, being: a cat, a dog, a hedgehog, a fox or an axolotl. You may notice that this little creature will be constantly wandering around your Dynamic Island, when you are browsing Reddit.

now with the opportunity for users of having “Dymanic Island Zoo” in the Apollo app (being optional), they will be able to get their own virtual pet. Available for the latest versions of the app, where Selig says it also implements a few virtual creatures as widgets on your lock screen. It is normal for many developers to add elements to the lock screen. Of course, this is in case you don’t have an iPhone with Dynamic Island to add your own virtual pet to your device.

Earlier this week, Apollo took the opportunity to implement totally exciting new features to give you full support of iOS 16, also adding a number of various widgets. It should be noted that this works on everything related to Reddit, as long as you have iOS 16 installed.

Finally, remember that you can download from the app store totally free and for all public.