iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, sales above average? Samsung Display thanks

The great demand for the 14 Pro and Pro Max has left even Apple itself stunned, so the success of the new top-of-the-range models is having a ‘cascade’ effect on the entire production chain, making the happiness of partners who are at the same time competitors, such as Samsung.

It is not new that Samsung is the main supplier of panels for Apple and if we talk about the new iPhone 14, since the beginning the division of the Korean company has supplied 82% of the mounted units. But that percentage is set to rise, as Apple has already alerted the company to a notable increase over the previous plan.

The productive effort is explicitly concerned the OLED panel mounted by the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Maxand apparently the demand for 130 million units has risen to 149 million, so much so as to force Samsung to strengthen the production lines with new machines. It appears that to meet the growing demand for OLED panels, Samsung would have ordered more production equipment from three suppliers, including AP Systems, HB Solution and Philoptics, which the company will install at its facilities in Vietnam.