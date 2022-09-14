iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, sales above average? Samsung Display thanks

The great demand for the iphone 14 Pro and Pro Max has left even Apple itself stunned, so the success of the new top-of-the-range models is having a ‘cascade’ effect on the entire production chain, making the happiness of partners who are at the same time competitors, such as Samsung.
It is not new that Samsung display is the main supplier of panels for Apple and if we talk about the new iPhone 14, since the beginning the division of the Korean company has supplied 82% of the mounted units. But that percentage is set to rise, as Apple has already alerted the company to a notable increase over the previous plan.
The productive effort is explicitly concerned the OLED panel mounted by the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Maxand apparently the demand for 130 million units has risen to 149 million, so much so as to force Samsung to strengthen the production lines with new machines. It appears that to meet the growing demand for OLED panels, Samsung would have ordered more production equipment from three suppliers, including AP Systems, HB Solution and Philoptics, which the company will install at its facilities in Vietnam.
It is clear that Apple’s strategy of convincing buyers to spend more on top models is paying off, and it’s no coincidence that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently the most popular model. Together with its younger brother, iPhone 14 Pro Max mounts an LTPO OLED panel, in this case from 6.7 inches, which can reach a very high level of brightness: well 2,000 nits! And for the first time ever, the Always-on feature is also available on an Apple device.
Samsung Display was said to be the main supplier of iPhone panels, as none of the other partners are currently able to offer the same linearity in production levels. But LG Display and BOE are also helping. The first will start the production of panels by the end of September, as some technical problems have delayed the start. BOE, despite being the world’s third largest display manufacturer, managed to crack ties with Apple during the production period of the iPhone 13 panels, for which it had won the contract. A series of unscheduled changes to production schedules would have led Apple to greater caution, and today the two companies maintain a very scaled-down relationship, such that BOE is responsible for only 6% of current iPhone panels.
In this context of Samsung’s dominance (on displays of course), the war to the sound of “we do better” makes a little smile, which continues to perpetuate itself over the years against Apple with each debut of the new iPhones. Have you already seen the latest megapixel trolls? Do it if you want to have a laugh.
