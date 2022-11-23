iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Out of stock starts to affect holiday sales

It’s getting harder and harder to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max this holiday season. The information was confirmed by retailer Best Buy after the company ran out of stock and Apple did not provide any resupply forecast.

According to information raised by Reuters, this is happening because Apple is not able to produce the necessary amount of iPhones in China.

One of the places where we’re seeing some pressure on inventories is on these iconic high-end iPhones,” said Corie Barry, head of Best Buy.

Apple’s out-of-stocks also have the potential to spill over to other US retailers, and Best Buy’s statement “turned on the red flags.”