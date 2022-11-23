iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Out of stock starts to affect holiday sales

It’s getting harder and harder to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max this holiday season. The information was confirmed by retailer Best Buy after the company ran out of stock and Apple did not provide any resupply forecast.
According to information raised by Reuters, this is happening because Apple is not able to produce the necessary amount of iPhones in China.
One of the places where we’re seeing some pressure on inventories is on these iconic high-end iPhones,” said Corie Barry, head of Best Buy.
Apple’s out-of-stocks also have the potential to spill over to other US retailers, and Best Buy’s statement “turned on the red flags.”
As much as Best Buy focuses part of its sales on e-commerce, it is in physical stores that the company manages to capture that consumer who usually buys on impulse, especially at the end of the year holidays.
With the lack of stocks, most likely the company will lose sales and Apple itself will be impacted in its next quarterly report.
We are losing many customers because of this. Most people want iPhone 14 Pro Max but it is in short supply. You’re not going to settle for something that doesn’t have the specs you want,” said a Best Buy salesperson in New York.
Apple did not comment on the subject, but market analysts already expect that the company sells 2 million units less this year, as there is no stock of iPhone Pro models.
The hope is that sales are pushed to the next quarter – said a market agent.
