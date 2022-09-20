iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Apple investigates a problem during data transfer

The launch of the new 14 Pro and Pro Max (here our preview) was not among the smoothest in the history of the Cupertino house, considering that had to release iOS 16.0.1 to correct some problems in the activation phase of the smartphones and that some social applications are having too many problems with the camera of the new top of the range.

However, it seems that the troubles for Apple did not end thereaccording to what is learned from a internal document which was intercepted and shared by MacRumors.