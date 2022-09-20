iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Apple investigates a problem during data transfer

The launch of the new iphone 14 Pro and Pro Max (here our preview) was not among the smoothest in the history of the Cupertino house, considering that apple had to release iOS 16.0.1 to correct some problems in the activation phase of the smartphones and that some social applications are having too many problems with the camera of the new top of the range.
However, it seems that the troubles for Apple did not end thereaccording to what is learned from a internal document which was intercepted and shared by MacRumors.
In fact, it appears that Apple is reportedly investigating an issue affecting iPhone 14 Pro (by the way, follow our live drums) e 14 Pro Max when transferring data from an old iPhone. This would lead to the blocking of the smartphone, the Cupertino house has made it known that it is well informed about the problem and that it has started looking for immediate solutions.
The problem seems to arise especially when restoring an iCloud backup or while switching from an old model using the quick setup. How temporary solution there seems to be that of restart the smartphone if it freezes for more than 5 minutes, then try the procedure again later. At this point, another update is likely to be in the air.
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available online from Amazon to 1,489 euros. The value for money is great and it is the best device in this price range.
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available online from Amazon to 1,339 euros.