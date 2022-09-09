iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: 128 GB of storage might not be enough to store your photos

The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max feature a 48 MP main sensor for the first time, capable of taking images in ProRaw format with an unprecedented level of detail. Only, these shots will take a considerable weight on the internal memory of your smartphone.

As you know, Apple presented its new iPhone 14 during its last keynote this Wednesday, September 7, 2022. There are several important new features with this new range, starting with the integration of iOS 16, satellite communication for emergency calls, or the abandonment of the traditional SIM card in favor of the eSIM.

On the photo side, the real innovation is found in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Indeed, the two premium devices embark for the 1st time a 48 MP main camera equipped with a quad-pixel sensor. Put simply, this quad-pixel sensor combines each group of 4 pixels into a larger 2.44µm quad-pixel, creating high-quality images even in low-light conditions.

Another important point, the quad-pixel sensor also optimizes detail in ProRAW images. This is Apple’s proprietary format that combines standard Raw format information with iPhone image processing. With this format, users have more options to adjust exposure, color or white balance, for example.

“ProRAW on the wide lens at 1× can be saved at 12 or 48 MP. Night mode, flash, and macro photos will always be saved at 12 MP.”

A ProRAW file will be approximately:

• 25 MB at 12 MP

• 75MB and 48MP —Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) September 7, 2022

ProRAW photos with the 48 MP sensor will weigh heavily

Only we have just learned that the ProRAW images captured with the 48 MP sensor of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can weigh heavily in your storage space. Indeed and according to the findings of Steve Moser, journalist at MacRumors, these photos will be three times heavier than the images captured with the classic 12 MP sensor of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Thereby, they can weigh up to 75 MBagainst only 25 MB.

In fact, and if you plan to acquire an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max in its basic version with 128 GB of internal memory, it is possible to quickly run out of storage space if you multiply the photos in ProRAW. Therefore, the simplest option, but also the most expensive, remains to opt for the version with 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB capacity. Everything will depend on your use and your budget. Offered at 1329 € in its 128 GB version, the iPhone 14 Pro is then displayed at 1459 € in the 256 GB version, at 1719 € in 512 GB and at 1979 € in its 1 TB model.