iPhone 14 Pro and Max, two new leather MagSafe cases coming for spring?

Apple would be ready to bring a breath of fresh air to Leather MagSafe cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The insider launched the indiscretion Majin Buu, who posted on Twitter the new lineup of cases that iPhone customers could have available in a few days. The insider is the same one who a year ago these days correctly predicted, in hindsight, the spring refresh for the iPhone 13.
Which in itself is not a guarantee that it will go the same way, but it is a good calling card. If the rumor was accurate the leather MagSafe cases for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would go from the current 5 to 7, so you could choose between:
- Earth of shadow
- Forest green
- Ink
- Midnight
- Orange
that is, the current proposals, to which two would be added:
- deep purple
- golden brown, a mix between umber and orange.
For the moment, however, there would be no news on the table for the MagSafe silicone cases, or rather Majin Buu, replying to a user, explains that he has no information. Will something come?
