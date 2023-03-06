iPhone 14 Pro and Max, two new leather MagSafe cases coming for spring?

Apple would be ready to bring a breath of fresh air to Leather MagSafe cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max . The insider launched the indiscretion Majin Buu, who posted on Twitter the new lineup of cases that iPhone customers could have available in a few days. The insider is the same one who a year ago these days correctly predicted, in hindsight, the spring refresh for the iPhone 13.

Which in itself is not a guarantee that it will go the same way, but it is a good calling card. If the rumor was accurate the leather MagSafe cases for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would go from the current 5 to 7, so you could choose between:

Earth of shadow

Forest green

Ink

Midnight

Orange

that is, the current proposals, to which two would be added: