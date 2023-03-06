5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14 Pro and Max, two new leather MagSafe cases coming for...

iPhone 14 Pro and Max, two new leather MagSafe cases coming for spring?

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1058752.jpeg
1058752.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple would be ready to bring a breath of fresh air to Leather MagSafe cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The insider launched the indiscretion Majin Buu, who posted on Twitter the new lineup of cases that iPhone customers could have available in a few days. The insider is the same one who a year ago these days correctly predicted, in hindsight, the spring refresh for the iPhone 13.

The novelties would be number 3 and 7, see image below

Which in itself is not a guarantee that it will go the same way, but it is a good calling card. If the rumor was accurate the leather MagSafe cases for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would go from the current 5 to 7, so you could choose between:

  • Earth of shadow
  • Forest green
  • Ink
  • Midnight
  • Orange

that is, the current proposals, to which two would be added:

  • deep purple
  • golden brown, a mix between umber and orange.

- Advertisement -

For the moment, however, there would be no news on the table for the MagSafe silicone cases, or rather Majin Buu, replying to a user, explains that he has no information. Will something come?

Apple fixes serious 0-day vulnerability: better update iPhone and Mac now!
  • TAGS

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available online at Jolly Shop at 1.115 euros or from eBay to 1.219 euros. The value for money is exceptional and it is the best device in this price range.
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available online from eBay at 1.084 euros.
(updated March 06, 2023, 18:00)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.