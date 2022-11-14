iPhone 14 Pro and Max, limited availability until the end of the year (at least)

Difficult to estimate the impact of Apple’s difficulties with the production of the iPhone 14 Pro. China, with its zero Covid strategy, remains hostage to the coronavirus, and the companies that produce their products on Chinese soil are (also) paying for it. Notoriously among these is Apple, which in recent days has anticipated with a press release that the production of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max is proceeding slowly.
The Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou where they work approx 200 thousand people (more than all the residents in Modena, so to speak) is operating at full capacity “significantly reduced” for Covid containment measures. Apple said to expect “shipments of these models (14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, ed) lower than expected “, so “customers will have to wait longer to receive their new products “. “We are working – Apple had written at the end – with our supplier to return to normal production levels “.
The effects of reduced-regime production are tangible, and certainly not from the press release onwards but also from before. On Amazon of iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max there are none available, the Apple Store online for some memory variants gives as delivery forecast for the period close to Christmasand it is not good news for Cupertino that, despite the last quarter had shown revenues above expectations, it thought like every year to hoard profits for Christmas.
Apple predictably remained vague in the release, analysts try to read the situation in detail. JP Morgan tried even if giving numbers is difficult: for example, they say, it is almost impossible to quantify the impact of Foxconn’s slowdowns in delays until the plant returns to full capacity. However, they say, the expansion of delivery times lead us to believe that the availability of the two most expensive iPhones will be affected until the end of 2022.
Analysts’ forecasts indicate, looking from now to the end of the year, a drop of 5 million units compared to previous estimates for the two iPhone 14 Pro and one of 3 million for the other iPhones, which leads to an overall forecast of 74 million units versus the previously estimated 82 million. Some of the dissatisfied customers will turn to the competition, but once they enter the Apple ecosystem, getting out of it is difficult.
For which another part will postpone the purchase to the first quarter of 2023, when things could improve in Zhengzhou: the forecast on volumes shipped for Q1 2023 is 61 million units compared to 56 estimated before the slowdowns came out. Anyway the outlook is not positive: JP Morgan estimates that 237 million iPhones will be shipped to distributors in 2023 compared to 239 million in the previous projection, with a year-over-year decline in volumes of 4%, 3% in revenues and 9% in profits.
