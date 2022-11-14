iPhone 14 Pro and Max, limited availability until the end of the year (at least)

Difficult to estimate the impact of Apple’s difficulties with the production of the iPhone 14 Pro. China, with its zero Covid strategy, remains hostage to the coronavirus, and the companies that produce their products on Chinese soil are (also) paying for it. Notoriously among these is Apple, which in recent days has anticipated with a press release that the production of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max is proceeding slowly.

The Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou where they work approx 200 thousand people (more than all the residents in Modena, so to speak) is operating at full capacity “significantly reduced” for Covid containment measures. Apple said to expect “shipments of these models (14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, ed) lower than expected “, so “customers will have to wait longer to receive their new products “. “We are working – Apple had written at the end – with our supplier to return to normal production levels “.

The effects of reduced-regime production are tangible, and certainly not from the press release onwards but also from before. On Amazon of iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max there are none available, the Apple Store online for some memory variants gives as delivery forecast for the period close to Christmasand it is not good news for Cupertino that, despite the last quarter had shown revenues above expectations, it thought like every year to hoard profits for Christmas.