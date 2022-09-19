iPhone 14 Pro and Max, first boredom: worrying camera vibrations

Could have been happier the market debut of the 14 Pro? Yes, he could. At least that’s what it seems from the complaints over the network of some early adopters, of part of those who placed the order among the and for a few hours they have been familiarizing themselves with the iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max. In fact, it seems that some units show a anomalous behavior of the to say the least with the registration interface on some social networks, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat in the lead. Trying to record or photograph something with some social apps, the new 48 megapixel main lens vibrates worryingly: the shot is confused, the objects blurred, it is clear that something is wrong and it is not clear what the reason could be, if an incompatibility between the new lens and the apps in question (perhaps not updated to the latest version available) or a hardware problem with some drives.

ALL OK WITH ‘STANDARD’ CAMERA, APPLE REPLACES PHONES

The aspect that distances this last hypothesis is the perfect behavior with the iOS camera app on the problematic drives themselves. In principle, if the optical stabilization on the sensor of some 14 Pro and Pro Max units is lacking, then, on paper, the anomalous behavior should occur almost everywhere, not just on some apps. It seems that to those who highlighted the circumstance in an Apple Store it was replacement with a new device is proposed, which often solved the problem: the units involved don't seem to be many, and for what it's worth in our three iPhones 14 Pro and Max everything is as it should be. On the iPhone 14 (the Plus is not yet available) there are no significant problems.

At the moment, however, Apple seems to be navigating on sight. Replacement is the minimum to propose to those who have spent from 1,300 to 2,100 euros for a smartphone and cannot perform basic operations, while those who have asked for guidance from the Twitter assistance account @AppleSupport he received questions and a guide to restart the smartphone in response. Luke Miani, a very popular youtuber, documented the situation in one of his videos. An Apple Store has also proposed the replacement to him.