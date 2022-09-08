iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: New “dynamic island”, 48MP camera and much more

- Advertisement -

Apple today introduced the iphone-14-and-iphone-14-pro-are-now-official-are-their-news-enough/">iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max its most powerful and innovative models to date.

Both are made of stainless steel, have Ceramic Shield glass (the strongest in the industry according to Apple) and come in four colors: dark purple, silver, gold and space black.

The new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max debut a new, more compact TrueDepth that has allowed to say goodbye to the notch in favor of a pill-shaped hole. Apple has baptized it as .

Dynamic Island adapts to what’s happening on your iPhone. For example, when you receive a call, play music or connect your AirPods, this pill is expanded by animation to show useful information and can also be interacted with by clicking on it.

Third-party apps can also take advantage of Dynamic Island, showing, for example, live sports scores.

Apple has improved the 6.1″ and 6.7″ screens of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which now have narrower frames and reach a higher brightness level (1,600 nits when playing HDR content and 2,000 nits outdoors).

Also, for the first time, the iPhone screen has Always On Display to display useful information all the time. This is possible thanks to the refresh rate that can be reduced to just 1 Hz, so that consumption is minimal.

In this mode, the lock screen image dims while widgets with the information you care about remain visible.

The new iPhone 14 Pro have the new A16 Bionic chip with 16,000 million transistors, which has been created in a 4nm process. This chip not only improves the performance of the phone, but also consumes less energy to extend the autonomy.

The new six-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores is up to 40 percent faster than the competition. The A16 Bionic chip’s 5-core accelerated GPU offers 50 percent more memory, and the new 16-core Neural Engine is capable of processing nearly 17 trillion operations per second.

The iPhone 14 Pro debuts a 48MP sensor which is 65% larger than the previous model. For most photos, the Quad Pixel sensor combines every four pixels into a single large pixel equivalent to 2.44 µm. This makes for better low-light photos and a handy 12MP size.

Thanks to the new sensor, the iPhone 14 Pro offers 2x zoom through a 12MP crop of the central part of the image captured by the main camera. Of course, there is also the telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

Thanks to a new machine learning model custom designed for the Quad Pixel sensor, iPhone now shoots in ProRAW at 48MP with a higher level of detail, and opens up new creative possibilities for professional users

The iPhone 14 Pro also has a new ultra wide angle camera with 1.4 µm pixels, which allows you to capture sharper and more detailed images, and improves the performance of macro photography.

Apple has incorporated Photonic Engine, processing that dramatically improves low- to medium-light performance across all cameras through tight integration of hardware and software: up to 2x performance on main camera, up to 3x performance on ultra-wide , up to twice as much on the telephoto lens, and up to twice as much on the TrueDepth camera.

This quality enhancement provided by the Photonic Engine is the result of applying the benefits of Deep Fusion earlier in image processing, allowing for higher detail, maintaining subtle textures, enhancing color, and retaining color. More information from the photos.

The new adaptive True Tone flash has been redesigned with an array of nine LEDs that change pattern depending on the chosen focal length.

When it comes to recording video, the iPhone 14 Pro improves Cinema mode to 4K resolution and has the new stabilization mode for action scenes that allows you to record incredibly stable videos that adjust to shakes, movements and vibrations.

Apple has incorporated a new TrueDepth front camera with ƒ/1.9 aperture It allows you to take better photos and videos in low light. New autofocus, focus faster in low light and take group photos from further away.

Like the iPhone 14, the new iPhone 14 Pro offers satellite emergency callsas well as vehicle collision detection to automatically alert emergency services.

The iPhone 14 Pro goes on sale on September 16 at a price of €1,319and the iPhone 14 Pro Max does so on the same date at a price of €1,469.



