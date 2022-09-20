iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 in review

Always-on display, 48-megapixel camera and “Dynamic Island”: what the 14 Pro (Max) is good for and who the iPhone 14 is enough for.

The days of massive leaps from iPhone generation to iPhone generation are long gone. Devices that are several years old do their job without complaint, compared to the new devices there are often only minor reductions in functions and battery life. But Apple persistently works on the flagships and delivers noticeable improvements from model year to model year. If you skip one or two iPhone generations, the difference becomes serious: there are worlds between the display and camera of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 14.

The 2022 iPhones offer hardware improvements, revised camera systems and exciting security features. The Pro series even introduces fundamental innovations: With the always-on display and the “Dynamic Island” – a mixture of status bar and multitasking control element – Apple itself should lure some owners of a 13 Pro to upgrade.

The new iPhones 14 are only available with a large 6.1″ and even larger 6.7″ screen, each optionally in the Pro version, which is now even more expensive. Apple is reacting to the weak euro with a hefty price adjustment: the entry-level for an iPhone 14 with 128 GB of storage space is now just under 1000 euros – 100 euros higher than in 2021, the Pro models are 150 euros more expensive than in the previous year. The Pro Max with a maximum storage capacity of 1 TB even breaks the 2000 euro mark for the first time. The manufacturer did not relaunch the compact 5.4″ mini, which is popular with its owners, in 2022, sales were apparently too low. With the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple is offering a 6.7″ model for the first time for anyone who has a huge screen without a pro surcharge. According to the manufacturer, the 14 Plus weighs only 203 grams and is therefore almost 40 grams lighter than the heavyweight Pro Max (241 grams).