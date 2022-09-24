HomeMobileiphoneiPhone 14 Pro: A YouTuber crashes a car to test accident detection

iPhone 14 Pro: A YouTuber crashes a car to test accident detection

It had to happen. A YouTube channel has recorded a video of a real but remotely controlled car crashing repeatedly to see if the iphone 14 Pro’s crash detection works.

“It’s time to try the new shock detection feature of the iPhone 14 Pro”says the caption of the video. “Does it really work?”

The creators stress that the video “It was filmed in a safe and controlled environment.” It’s not detailed how this was done, but a regular car was fitted with equipment that allowed it to be driven from a distance, and the YouTubers rammed it into a series of junkyard vehicles.

The summary if you do not want to see the video is that it does work. There is a delay before the iPhone reacts after the first shock, but then you have to run to stop the call to the emergency services in time.

The used iPhone 14 Pro came out totally unscathed. The same cannot be said for the crash car.

