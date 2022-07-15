iPhone 14 Pro, a mold highlights the absence of the notch and frames

About two months after the presentation, here’s another one dummy of iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max. It’s really hard to tell if the mold photos ended up on Twitter concern the smallest (6.1 inches) or the largest (6.7 inches). You can make assumptions based on the proportions between the components and the overall dimensions, but it is equivalent to throwing a coin by betting whether it will come up heads or tails: we would say that it is iPhone 14 Pro, but every opinion has the same validity.





Not bad anyway, because iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max aesthetically will differ little or nothing, except, in fact, for the proportions. And today's dummy makes us appreciate the rear view which, on the whole, will be identical to the current range, but above all the anterior surface, where instead there will be news. It is now almost certain that the two iPhone 14 Pro will retire the notch in favor of a hole in the display for selfie camera (renewed, autofocus will debut) and components for unlocking the face in 3D or Face ID (infrared illuminator, TrueDepth camera, etc.).

A so-called “pill” design, less distinctive than the notch that has characterized the iPhones from the X of 2017 onwards (five years ago!) But which will leave more space for the screen. It will be theonly modification to the front surface, because the bezels between the frame and the display appear to be the same thickness. The notch, on the other hand, in all likelihood will continue to characterize the iPhone 14, which aesthetically should be almost identical to the 13.