iPhone 14 Pro: A leak shows the color purple

The Apple event is so close, where the company will present the new line of 14, so there would also be the iPhone 14 Pro, among some other announcements. Given this proximity to the presentation, some false or doubtful units of the iPhone are beginning to emerge in the open air that will be on the internet until the reality is seen on September 7. So the leak below doesn’t have validation from major analysts, though it does show a bit of what the iPhone 14 Pro’s will look like outdoors.

Unverified iPhone 14 Pro leak

This information was shared by the user DuanRui via Twitter. The public a video from the Chinese social network Weibo, where you can actually see a bit of the purple color for the iPhone 14 Pro device. Although, it is worth mentioning that the video it is only a dummy unit. However, the main point is to demonstrate a bit of the color purple.

In the video presented below, you can see the new color and how it looks at certain angles. Although this really is something common in the devices that Apple presents. You can see the iPhone 13 Midnight or the MacBook Air M2.

Before the event, since the existence of the iPhone 14 Pro was known, rumors began to circulate until reaching the new color. Different reports have already been presented previously, they show some renders that indicated the model with the purple color.

The Twitter user also shared an image that came off Weibo. The different tones that the iPhone 14 Pro will have available are shown there. These are:

Purple

Navy blue

Prayed

Graphite

Silver

The curious thing about this statement by DuanRui, is that it is somewhat opposed to the tones shared in Jioriku’s posts a few weeks ago. This user long ago successfully posted iPhone 13 predictions. for the colors of the new generation he indicated that they will be green, silver, graphite, gold and purple, the latter being instead of the sierra blue.

Finally, we must also count on the ShrimpApplePro leaker who had his own publications with a particular piece of information. This user has confirmed that he has a screenshot of the iPhone 14 Pro Max model, as well as comparing it to the screenshot he has of an iPhone 13 Pro Max. In the comparisons it is important to mention that there are some differences due to the design of the new line.