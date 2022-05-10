iPhone 14 Pro: A leak reveals its specifications and a price increase

analisis iphone 13 pro teknofilo 22.jpg
analisis iphone 13 pro teknofilo 22.jpg

Leak source @Shadow_Leak has set his sights on the iPhone 14 Pro, revealing details of the flagship ahead of launch.

This source claims that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.06″ OLED LTPO screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2532 × 1170.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

However, Ross Young, who knows the supply chain, seems certain those numbers aren’t entirely accurate, claiming that the iPhone 14 Pro will see a slight increase in screen size.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will arrive with 48 MP main cameras. To that camera will be added a 12 MP ultra wide angle camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens.

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

The source claims that the 48 MP main camera will be paired with an f/1.3 lens, but that seems pretty unlikely. The 48 MP camera will most likely have a 1/1.3″ sensor, as we have heard before.

It will come equipped with 6GB RAM and storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB, just like the iPhone 13 Pro.

Read moreWhere's our Galaxy S20 Ultra review?

Interestingly, the leaker claims that a price increase is imminent, as the 6/128GB model has an RRP of $1,099. The iPhone 13 Pro currently costs $999.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR