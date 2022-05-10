iPhone 14 Pro: A leak reveals its specifications and a price increase

Leak source @Shadow_Leak has set his sights on the iPhone 14 Pro, revealing details of the flagship ahead of launch.

This source claims that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.06″ OLED LTPO screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2532 × 1170.

However, Ross Young, who knows the supply chain, seems certain those numbers aren’t entirely accurate, claiming that the iPhone 14 Pro will see a slight increase in screen size.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will arrive with 48 MP main cameras. To that camera will be added a 12 MP ultra wide angle camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens.

The source claims that the 48 MP main camera will be paired with an f/1.3 lens, but that seems pretty unlikely. The 48 MP camera will most likely have a 1/1.3″ sensor, as we have heard before.

It will come equipped with 6GB RAM and storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB, just like the iPhone 13 Pro.

Interestingly, the leaker claims that a price increase is imminent, as the 6/128GB model has an RRP of $1,099. The iPhone 13 Pro currently costs $999.



