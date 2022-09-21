iPhone 14 Pro: a bug degrades audio calls through CarPlay

After the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro, it is their microphone that is acting up. More and more users of Apple’s new smartphone are reporting poor quality when making through .

The launch of the iPhone 14 is really not easy for Apple. The bugs keep piling up. While the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has recurring problems, social networks are now echoing a bug affecting CarPlay. Phone communication would go poorly, if at all, when drivers use the in-vehicle version of iOS for cars.

Drivers are unable to be heard when initiating a call from CarPlay. Their voice is muffled, distant. In short, the volume of the conversation does not make it possible to be understood; the very characteristics of a communication that does not pass. While the vast majority of users affected by this bug own an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, there is at least one “plain” iPhone 14 case experiencing the same inconvenience.

iPhone 14 Pro and CarPlay don’t mix, yet

The list of incidents affecting the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is growing. While unwanted vibrations affecting the camera of new iPhones can be seen without delay, noticing problems relating to CarPlay requires having spent time with the iPhone 14 Pro. So a few days went by between the launch of Apple’s new phones and the first testimonials indicating that they malfunctioned with CarPlay.

Is CarPlay faulty? Is the iPhone 14 Pro microphone out of calibration? Or is iOS 16 the source of the problem? It is still difficult to determine whether the flaw is software or hardware, communication being also very clear when drivers use a conventional Bluetooth connection. The next OS update, iOS 16.0.2, expected to roll out next week. It should not solve the problem relating to CarPlay, since it will be primarily intended to stop the uncontrolled “trembling” of the camera in third-party applications or to solve a phenomenon of unwanted notifications when users want to make a copy -paste from one application to another.