iPhone 14 Plus: the name of the next model is practically confirmed

The presentation of the 14 is now very close and it seems that even one of the last details awaiting confirmation has now been made official. We are talking about the name that Apple has chosen for the only unreleased iPhone this year, that is the 6.7 “ which will take up the same specifications as the iPhone 14, re-proposing them in a larger format. At the end of June we had begun to talk about the return of the Plus suffix and it seems that this is actually what the Cupertino house will adopt for its next model extra large. - Advertisement - To give us confirmation of this, some images emerged on Twitter that show the names used for the official and non-official covers of the next iPhone, which report from multiple sources the use of the name iPhone 14 Plus to indicate the new 6.7 “variant. Since this is information that arrives a few days after the official presentation, it is difficult to imagine that the accessory manufacturers have chosen to use placeholder acronyms, while it is more likely that this is the final name smartphone.





On the other hand, this choice would make sense, as the next 6.7 "iPhone it is certainly not the most complete model of the lineupwhich is why using a term like Max it may not be suitable for the product. Then there is also the issue of having to effectively distinguish the new model from the iPhone 14 Pro Max which will be positioned on the higher end of the list, which is why the Plus suffix undoubtedly appears more appropriate.

NEW DETAILS ALSO FOR THE OTHER MODELS

In addition to the rumors related to the iPhone 14 Plus, 9to5Mac has also released new information regarding the other models in the lineup, all from its sources close to Apple. The first news concerns the fact that theand iPhone 13 covers (our review here) should be compatible with iPhone 14further confirming the extreme similarity between the two products. - Advertisement - The second news, however, concerns the Pro lineup, more precisely the theme of charging. As we have already seen, Apple should bring that of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to 30 W, and it seems that the Cupertino house will suggest the new 35W charger (the one with two ports, presented at the launch of the new MacBook) like main solution to take advantage of the new fast charging. As for the actual charging speed, it seems that the 30 W will be maintained for a fairly short period of time and which will subsequently settle down between 25 and 27 W.. At this point we just have to wait a few more days to find out what all the features of the new Apple smartphones will be, even if now there is little to discover.