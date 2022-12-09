iPhone 14 Plus surprises in screen analysis and surpasses Galaxy S22 Ultra in DxOMark ranking

Apple is the brand with the highest presence in the DxOMark screen ranking. This Thursday (08), the website published its evaluations on the display of the iPhone 14 Plus, one of the models in the series launched by the American manufacturer this year. DxOMark assigned 140 points to the screen of the iPhone 14 Plus, making it one of six Apple phones to occupy a position in the top 10🇧🇷 With this performance, the lowest demand model of the current generation was above the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (136 points) and tied with the Google Pixel 7, being just behind the leader, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It is worth remembering that the iPhone 14 Plus is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2,778 x 1,284 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution (3088 x 1440), 120 Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. - Advertisement - According to DxOMark, the cell phone obtained a performance almost identical to its smaller “brother”the iPhone 14. This is because both share the same hardware specifications, with screen dimensions and battery capacity as their key differences. The website claims that the iPhone 14 Plus screen offers great readability indoors and excels at playing videos in HDR10, as it delivers good contrast and adequate brightness in all scenarios. Thanks to the brand optimization, the content played did not show drops in frame rate during testing.

On the other hand, the limited refresh rate prevents the navigation and scrolling experience from being as fluid as other cell phones in the same price range. It is worth remembering that the iPhone 14 Plus is sold in Europe with a suggested price of R$ 8,599, but it can already be found for prices below R$ 7,000. Another disadvantage is that the model has a slight deviation towards yellowish tones when playing different types of content. The flicker frequency is 480 Hz, which is considered slow for a smartphone of this category.

- Advertisement - With evolutions in relation to the iPhone 13, and despite the stumbles, the cell phone obtained a solid score to fit comfortably among the top ten. The iPhone 14 Plus is equipped with a dual 12 MP camera capable of recording videos in up to 4K at 60 FPS, A15 Bionic processor and 4,325 mAh battery.

iPhone 14 Plus specs

6.7-inch XDR OLED display with 2778 x 1284 pixel resolution

Notched display, HDR10 and 60Hz refresh rate

Apple A15 Bionic Platform

6 GB of RAM

128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

12 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 12 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, Lightning port and Face ID

IP68 certification

4,325 mAh battery

iOS 16

Dimensions: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8mm

Weight: 203 grams

